Pre-Monsoon Rains: Delhi Govt Steps Up Monitoring To Prevent Waterlogging In City

New Delhi: The unseasonal, pre-monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the Delhi-NCR areas in the past few days, putting the State government on alert ahead of the monsoon. Dealing with the problem of waterlogging during every monsoon season has remained a big challenge for the government in Delhi through the years.

Amidst this, Minister of Public Works Department Parvesh Verma on Monday visited the Central Command Center built in the headquarters of NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation), the civic agency that oversees Lutyens Delhi. He said that the BJP is in power in the civic bodies as well, and there is good coordination between all the institutions with nobody indulging in a blame game. Just three days ago, when it rained, there was waterlogging everywhere and it was removed, he said.

Minister Parvesh Verma said that NDMC has set up a central command center in its headquarters to keep an eye on waterlogging and other activities in the New Delhi area. After seeing this command center, Minister Pravesh Verma said that if an integrated single command system is created for the Delhi government and other agencies, then it will be easy to solve the problem.

Relief from waterlogging:

The Minister said that they want to make a single command center for all departments including MCD, PWD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board and give a single number for solving civic problems. Common people can complain about their waterlogging on this number. In view of the monsoon coming in the coming days, if there is a complaint number then it will be convenient. Because common people do not know which road belongs to which agency.

Minister Parvesh Verma said that by having a single command center and a single complaint number for the whole of Delhi, the people of Delhi will not have to worry much. Just like for the problem of waterlogging in any lane or road during rain, complaints in the NDMC area can be made by dialing complaint number 1533, and using 311 mobile app, complaints of all agencies should also be received on this number. When the complaint is received at the command center, it will be forwarded to the concerned agency. Using this number, the people of Delhi can register complaints against other departments as well.

Ready for monsoon:

The biggest advantage of this will be that the entire Delhi can be monitored by sitting in the command center. The Chief Minister or other officials will get to know about waterlogging or other problems in any area from here. From here, instructions can be sent to eliminate waterlogging. All pump sets are being automated, they can be operated from mobile, and all this can also be done from this command center.

The Minister said that the Public Works Department has the important responsibility of cleaning the drains in Delhi. Under the overall strategy prepared to prevent waterlogging in the city, all agencies like NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, and Public Works Department are working in mutual coordination. "This time we are welcoming the monsoon with confidence. The city is ready, and this time the people of Delhi will not have to face problems like waterlogging," he said.

Regarding the cleaning campaign going on across Delhi, the minister said that the work of cleaning the drains is going on at a fast pace in all the areas of Delhi, and it will be completed by May 30.

Meanwhile, till 8:30 am on Friday, 78 mm of rainfall was recorded in Delhi, which was the second highest 24-hour rainfall in the month of May after 1901. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 119.3 mm was recorded on 20 May 2021.

