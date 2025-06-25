Waterlogging In Several Parts Of Surat Due To Heavy Rains In Last 72 Hours

Surat: Several areas of Surat city and the district remain waterlogged after heavy rains which continued on Wednesday.
Life has been thrown out of gear across Surat district owing to heavy rains for the last three days. The situation is critical in Palsana taluka where rainwater has entered several villages. In Surat city, several societies including Rudraksh Residency, Rahi Residency, Swastik and Sawanvila located on the border of Kareli village remain flooded. Due to heavy rains, flood situation has arisen in the creeks of the district.
Residents from the affected societies were evacuated in tractors by fire services personnel. Officials including Palsana police inspector are camping at the affected localities for rescue and relief operations.
Due to rise in the water level in a creek in Sarthana area, water entered houses. People could be seen shifting essential items from their houses in tractors. Akshardham Society in Surat city, too remains waterlogged with houses filled with two feet of water.
Rainfall recorded in Surat district in the last 24 hours
Bardoli: 6 inches
Mahuva: 4.5 inches
Umarpada: 4 inches
Mandvi: 3.5 inches
Kamrej: 2.75 inches
Palsana: 2 inches
Choryasi: 1 inch
Mangrol: 1 inch
Olpad: 1 inch
Surat city: 3 inches
Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Swati Desai said, barricades have been erected in affected areas and food items given to affected people who have been shifted to shelter homes.
The situation is being monitored by the Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), and necessary instructions have been given to the concerned officials to take immediate action. Surat Municipal Corporation has given information about this through social media platform X. Agarwal visited various areas of Limbayat area and interacted with the citizens.