Waterlogging In NSCBI Airport In Kolkata Due To Heavy Rain, IMD Predicts Heavy Downpour

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Even though the parking bay in NSCBI Airport in Kolkata has been flooded due to the incessant downpour, flight operations have not been disrupted. A low pressure intensifying into depression coupled with the active monsoon trough are causing the rains, weather officials said.

NSCBI Airport in Kolkata flooded (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kolkata: Incessant rains have caused severe waterlogging in parts Kolkata, including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport.

At the NSCBI Airport, the aircraft parking bay has been flooded but the runway is not affected following which, flight operations are normal so far.

Due to heavy rainfall since Friday, several parts of the city, namely VIP Road, Baguiati, Kaikhali Mor, Sector V, Salt Lake EC Block and others are reeling under water.

On Saturday, the condition of flooded VIP Road is such that the stretch appears as a river. Residents complained that the situation has deteriorated in such a manner due to the poor condition of the drainage system here. Waterlogging has decreased the speed of vehicles on VIP Road, which already witnesses a higher traffic load compared to other roads. Many residents are unable to step out of their homes as ankle-deep water has been reported in many areas. Locals said that instead of running buses and metros, government should consider plying boats in the area.

The Alipore Meteorological Office has predicted that South Bengal, including Kolkata, will witness rainfall for the next seven days. There is likely to be heavy to very heavy rainfall in many districts while scattered rainfall is expected in other areas.

The weather officials attributed the rains to a low-pressure that has intensified into a deep depression. This apart, there is an active monsoon trough over southern West Bengal resulting in the downpour, they added.

TAGGED:

