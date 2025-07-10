Gurugram Issues 'Work From Home' Advisory For Offices Amid Heavy Rain

Gurugram: Corporate offices and private institutions were advised to allow their employees to work from home on Thursday, a day after torrential rain led to massive traffic snarls and waterlogging in the high-rise city that was brought to its knees.

The rains that started around 7 pm on Wednesday and continued late into the night. It led to jams that lasted till the early hours of Thursday. According to the advisory issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram recorded 133 mm of rainfall in the 12-hour period that ended at 7 am on Thursday. This included an "extremely intense spell" of 103 mm of rainfall between 7.30 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday.

Traffic jam due to heavy rain in Gurugram (ETV Bharat)

Due to heavy rains, people were stuck in long jams. A local resident said, "We've never seen anything like this before. Waterlogging is common during rains, but this time the situation is drastically worse."

Another passerby added, "Entire roads are submerged. Even underpasses are flooded. Gurugram has completely failed as a smart city." A third local blamed the municipal corporation, stating that the city's drainage system is in a terrible state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Gurugram, the advisory stated.

IMD has predicted rain with drizzle in the next 24 hours. It has issued a rain alert in 16 districts of Haryana today, including Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh. Waterlogging was reported in MG Road, Cyber ​​Hub, Narsinghpur, Sector 29, 31, 38, 40, 44, 50, 51, 55, 56 and Golf Course Extension Road. Traffic was affected, and vehicles were stuck. At the same time, the power supply was also disrupted in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in Jind have brought relief from heat and humidity on Wednesday evening, however, waterlogging on the roads caused problems to pedestrians and drivers. However, the rain was beneficial for agriculture, particularly paddy cultivation. Paddy transplantation has gained momentum in the Safidon and Pillukheda blocks. Meteorologist Dr. Rajesh said that the crops have benefited from the rain, and a drop in temperature has been recorded.

Some people took to social media to highlight the condition of roads and called for action against officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). In a post on X, the MCG said, "Required machinery is operational to ensure discharge of storm water. Drains are running at full capacity due to high rainfall." Gurugram traffic police warned commuters about slow traffic on Thursday morning.

"Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since last night. Traffic jams with movement disruption may take more than usual time to commute," it said.

