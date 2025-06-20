Govt Set Short, Mid And Long-Term Goals To Address Waterlogging: Delhi Minister Verma

New Delhi: The way rains have wreaked havoc in Delhi in the past few days has made the government step up its pre-monsoon preparations. It remains a big challenge for the government to deal with the monsoon in the national capital every year. Even before the monsoon arrival, the Delhi government, MCD, NDMC and different departments become alert and hold meetings to find solutions.

On these preparations, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said that they have identified all vulnerable places for waterlogging during rains and set three types of goals to address this - short-term, mid-term and long-term. He said that they would take up short-term projects where there was not much problem and where work could be done in one to one and a half months, and one such location was Minto Bridge.

The Minister said that Atishi showed many photos of the rain but did not show those of Minto Bridge which was our short-term goal. Work is going on on it and will be completed in the next 10 days, he said, adding that their mid-term goals are to be completed in three to four months and long-term work was going on there to lay big drains.

Attack on AAP: Parvesh Verma said that every day, they were bringing out new truths since they came to power in Delhi. Drains were completely clogged, lines were never cleaned and no groundwork was done in the last 10 years, he said, adding that this was the real legacy of the Kejriwal government. Now 70% of PWD drains have been cleaned, he said. So instead of preaching to us, AAP leaders should answer what they actually did when they were in power, the minister said.

Minister Parvesh Verma further said why Delhi's drains were not cleaned properly every year. Why was no long-term plan made for flood management? Crores were allocated to agencies like DJB and I&FC, but why does the city still get flooded after every rain? he asked.

BJP government working actively: Parvesh Verma said that CM Rekha Gupta is working actively, and she is reviewing projects, visiting sites and holding officials accountable. Unlike the previous AAP leadership, which focused only on headlines and photo-ops, we are focusing on ground-level delivery, he said.

Aam Aadmi Party should introspect and explain why Delhi is left in such a dilapidated state after 10 years of AAP rule, he said, adding that the people of Delhi have understood their excuses, now they want action, not allegations.