Waterlogged Roads In Hyderabad Due To Heavy Rain Overnight, More Showers Predicted

Hyderabad: Normal life was disrupted as rains lashed Hyderabad since Wednesday afternoon. It rained overnight. Motorists faced severe difficulties due to water entering the roads.

Roads were flooded in many areas and low-lying areas were flooded. As the rain increased in the evening, the traffic on the roads was blocked and the motorists faced severe difficulties. Almost all parts of the city including Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Secunderabad, Uppal, Ramanthapur, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Hayatnagar, RTC Crossroad, Santoshnagar, and parts of the city received rain. Due to the rain, trees were broken in some places and power supply was disrupted.

Traffic came to a a standstill following the heavy rains in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Due to the rain in the city, people going home after completing their duties from offices and work places faced severe difficulties. As it continued to rain, the problem of traffic jam increased from afternoon to late night. Due to this, many people resorted to metro. Due to this, the metro trains were crowded with passengers from Wednesday evening till night.

Due to the heavy rain that fell in the night, the locals faced difficulties as water entered the houses in Monda market. All the roads were flooded due to this rain. Drainages are overflowing in many places. The city was knee-deep in water. There were power outages.

Roads in Hyderabad were waterlogged due to heavy rains that lashed the city (ETV Bharat)

87.3 mm rain was recorded in Bandlaguda in Circle 7, 82.5 mm in Asmanghad, 82.3 mm in Malakpet, 77.8 mm in Saroornagar, 75.8 mm in Musarambagh, 69.0 mm in LB Nagar, 66.3 mm in Champapet, 61.0 mm in Himayatnagar. mm. As the water flowed under the Chadarghat Road Underbridge, heavy vehicles were stuck.

Officials have advised people not to come out unless it is an emergency as the weather department has already announced that it will rain for three days. They said to be alert on the roads. Motorists and pedestrians should be alert as there is a possibility of manholes opening on the roads.