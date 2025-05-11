Waterless Cooler, Device That Reduces Electricity Bill Highlights At Delhi Machine Tool Expo

New Delhi: A waterless cooler and an electricity saving machine are the highlight of the Delhi Machine Tools and Manufacturing Technology Expo underway at Bharat Mandapam.

At least 230 companies have exhibited their products at the expo being held at Hall nos 4, 5 and 6 of Bharat Mandapam. A waterless cooler for display and sale at Hall no 4 has become a crowd puller with people thronging the stall for more information on the device. The cooler is priced at Rs 6,000 but can be had for Rs 5,500 at the expo. The device not only eliminates the need for water but also reduces electricity consumption by around 40 per cent.

An electricity saving machine on display at a stall in Hall no 4 is also much popular among visitors. The devices reduces electricity consumption in households. It is priced at Rs 2,000 but can be had for Rs 1,500 at the expo with a buy one get one offer. A version of the device can also reduce the commercial use of electricity in factories and is priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

RD Chaudhary, an official of the company that manufactures the device said it will benefit people by reducing their electricity bills. "If the machine does not reduce the electricity bill or electricity consumption, then consumers can visit our office at Patel Nagar and lodge a complaint." he said. Chaudhary said the device reduces line loss in electricity wiring and prevents the supply of electricity current from being interrupted, which reduces electricity consumption.

The Delhi Machine Tools and Manufacturing Technology Expo has been organised by Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers Association Mahesh MK, Joint Director of Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers Association (IMTMA) Trade Fairs, said that the expo will continue till May 12.

The objective of the expo is to inform people about new technology and machines, he said. Mahesh said the number of visitors to the expo was less during the first couple of days. But since Saturday when ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, a large number of visitors are coming to the expo. He said the expo is in its fifth edition and is a focused platform to display the latest technologies of metalworking machinery and its equipment.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India and Premjit Lal, Executive Director, ITPO. IMTMA President Rajendra S. Rajamane and Director General and CEO Jibak Dasgupta said the expo has helped Indian companies in reaching out to consumers.