Water Scarcity Pushes Farmers To Destroy Sweet Lime Trees In Maharashtra's Marathwada Region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: If a patient needs energy, doctors advise him or her to eat sweet limes. The Marathwada region in Maharashtra is known for its sweet limes, but now there is a fear that the region will lose its identity.

Due to severe water crisis and with farmers not adapting to modern technology, the agrarians are themselves destroying sweet lime farms in the region.

On the other hand, the Centre took some farmers to Spain to study how they cultivate sweetlimes, but the question is when and how they will come to India.

Areas like Paithan, which is 40 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, are known for their sweet limes. A few years ago, sweet limes were cultivated on around 48,000 hectares of land, but due to climate change and farmers facing constant difficulties, the area where sweet limes are cultivated has been significantly reduced. Farmer leader Jayant Suryawanshi believes that the area has been reduced to 25,000 to 30,000 hectares.

Farmers from the Kekatjalgoan village are destroying sweet lime farms as it is not yielding them any benefit. Ajinath Bade, a farmer from this village, started cultivating sweet limes on his two acres of land in 2016. There were 350 sweet lime trees. He waited for five years, and after that, he earned a steady income. However, his profit drastically dropped after 2 years. He waited patiently, but with a severe water crisis in the region, he had no option and axed the sweet lime trees.

"Around 100 farmers in and around Kekatjalgoan village cultivate sweet limes, but their condition is similar to Bade. Initially, they used water from tankers and tried to save sweet limes. But as there was a scarcity of water for the second successive year, and they had a shortage of funds, they axed their sweet lime trees and decided to cultivate other crops like pomegranates, mangoes and tur dal," said Ganesh Thore, one of the affected farmers.

Suryawanshi added that farmers need to spend Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per acre to cultivate sweet limes in the first five years.

"The water scarcity and the crop getting affected by diseases affected the production of sweet limes. Farmers were unable to fetch a good price. Moreover, the inflow of other fruits has increased in the market, and the inflow of Kinnow fruit, which is similar to sweetlimes, has also increased from Punjab. This has led to a decrease in the area in which sugarcane is cultivated," elaborated Suryawanshi.

Dr Mangal Tathe said there are several benefits of sweet limes. "Sweet limes and oranges have vitamin C. It helps the body to rejuvenate and also helps in cleaning the stomach.

Meanwhile, 32 farmers from Vidarbha and Marathwada visited Spain along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. They studied how fruits are cultivated in the country, which is hot and humid and faces water shortages. One of the farmers who visited Spain was Vitthal Bhosale from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Bhosale said we need to adopt methods which are prevalent in Spain.