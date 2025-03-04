ETV Bharat / state

Farmers In Water Scarcity-Prone Regions Benefit From Cultivating Two Pusa Basmati Rice Variants

New Delhi: Two variants of Basmati Rice, developed by PUSA scientists, have helped farmers to reduce water usage by almost 33 per cent as compared to traditional flooding methods, and these rice varieties are found to be the first non-genetically modified herbicide tolerant.

The farmers are getting benefits out of these variants especially in water-scarce regions where they can save water during sowing of rice crops as these varieties are direct seeded rice. However, in the traditional rice cultivation, farmers use transplant method and huge quantity of irrigation water for growing rice in the fields.

Elaborating on these variants, Dr Ashok Kumar Singh, former Director, IARI told ETV Bharat, “Both variants, PUSA Basmati 1979 and Basmati 1985, have been developed after rigorous testing and hard work of scientists. We had to undergo at least 15 years of its evolution and 5 different stages for the whole process.”

To develop these varieties of Basmati rice, these went through over 5 stages from identifying the mutant, cross breeding, testing on different fields, and testing for herbicide tolerant. And the most important thing is that both the basmati are non-genetically modified herbicide tolerant variants.

As per ICAR-IARI, Direct Seeding Rice helps to reduce water usage by almost 33 percent of the total water requirement which enables it to be a sustainable choice, especially in water-scarce regions. Moreover, both basmati rice varieties are tolerant to imazethapyr 10 percent SL for DSR cultivation.

Talking about the benefits of these varieties, Singh said, “The advantages of these varieties are that there is less use of labour for transplanting of rice and emission of greenhouse gas, and methane under transplanted flooded conditions.”

These varieties are effective in revolutionizing weed control in DSR, thereby streamlining the cost of Basmati rice cultivation and reducing the labour-intensive processes associated with the weeding, Dr Singh informed.