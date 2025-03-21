No Water, No Brides: Marathwada Villagers Struggle As Marriage Proposals Too Dry Up Along With Wells

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Tandya village of Dongaon Tambe, Paithan taluka, which has been in the throes of water scarcity is dealing with another problem - the men are being denied a bride, for, women here are made to trek miles to fetch water from nearby sources. Families from other villages fear that their daughters will have to spend their lives walking all their lives for water.

“We would not want our daughters to walk for miles to get water for the family and that too on a day-to-day basis. So we do not want our girls to get married in that village," said a man from a neighboring village. The problem has taken such a proportion that many bachelors in the village, unable to find a partner, are leaving for other places to settle.

Tandya, with a population of about 3000, has been battling the crisis all year but the situation worsens during summer. It is a common sight to see women and children walk with empty pots, under the scorching sun to the closest water source which is usually far away. Ironically the village is located just 25 to 30 kilometers from the Jayakwadi Dam, one of the largest in Asia.

The taps installed in the village are running dry even as water tankers supply water once in 10 to 12 days. "Even with tanker supply, the water hardly suffices. Strangely, the tanker unloads the water in the village well and leaves. After being used for cooking and drinking, no water is left for basic uses," complain the women in the village, for whom fetching water is a usual work like cooking and cleaning.

Many times, children are made to help their mothers fetch water after school hours. “The water level in the village has gone down so much that, in a few days, that too will run dry,” said a frustrated villager Avinash Jadhav. The residents of Tandya have been complaining for a long time but to no avail.

An approved water scheme for the village remains incomplete, while authorities have allegedly done little to save the residents from the bother. "We want the authorities to take notice and help us, otherwise the village will only remain while we move away," he warned.

Maharashtra is battling a severe water shortage in regions like Marathwada and Pune, as reservoir levels go down and dependence on tankers for water supply rise, impacting both drinking water and irrigation.

A PTI report stated, in April 2024, more than 600 villages and 178 hamlets were dependent on tankers amid water shortage in the Marathwada region which had increased in 10 days by 168. The report stated that in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, last year, 269 villages and 48 hamlets were dependent on tankers, followed by 201 villages and 55 hamlets in Jalna, and 122 villages and 75 hamlets in Beed. Tankers were also ferrying water to 37 villages in Dharashiv and eight villages in Latur, the report had mentioned.

Live storage details of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) (Water Resources Department, Maharashtra)

As per today's live storage capacity of the dams/reservoirs in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) is concerned, the figures are encouraging in comparison to what they were in the same date in 2024. As on date, the total live storage of water in the dams of the area stands at 48.95 mcum which was 22.53 mcum (million cubic meters) on the same date last year. However, as summer has just set in, how the level dips in the coming days remains to be seen.