ETV Bharat / state

Water Row: BBMB To Release Water To Haryana, CM Mann Says Won't Tolerate Robbery Of Punjab's Rights

Chandigarh: The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, a move which drew strong opposition from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who said that they will not tolerate "robbery" of Punjab's rights.

The decision to release water to Haryana was taken in a five-hour-long meeting of the technical committee of the BBMB on Wednesday evening.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.

During the BBMB meeting, the Punjab government officials strongly objected to the release of more water to Haryana, claiming that the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water, said sources.

The Punjab government officials had also argued that the water level in the Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams was less than that of last year.

During the meeting, the officials of BJP-ruled Rajasthan also came out in support of Haryana's demand, sources said.

Reacting to the BBMB decision, Chief Minister Mann on Thursday strongly opposed the move of giving 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

"The entire Punjab strongly opposes the decision to give water, which is the right of Punjab and Punjabis, to Haryana through BBMB. The BJP government of the Centre and Haryana have united against Punjab. We will not tolerate another robbery of our rights by the BJP at any cost. BJP should be ready to face opposition. The BJP can never be of Punjab and Punjabis," said Mann in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party decided to hold protests against the BJP across the state for allegedly giving water to Haryana.