Water Metro On Eight Routes Planned In Mumbai, Reveals Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane

Mumbai: In positive news for Mumbaikars, the city could get a water metro as eight routes are planned in the megacity. This would give them respite from the massive traffic they face daily.

The Mumbai Water Metro will be on the lines of the Kochi Metro and work in this regard could soon start. Considering the traffic and the immense crowd on the local trains, the Maharashtra government has started making efforts to ensure that the city gets a water metro. The first water metro is expected to start from December 2026 on eight routes, said Maharashtra Fishing and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane.

Two important proposed routes are Nariman Point in South Mumbai to Bandra in western suburbs and Bandra to Versova. The decision on the six other routes is yet to be taken, Rane said.

The six other routes could be chosen from - Narangi to Kharwadeswari, Vasai to Mira-Bhayander, Fountain Jweetty-Gaimukh, Nagale, Kolshet-Kalher-Mumbra-Kalyan, Kalyan-Mumbra-Mulund-Airoli, Vashi-Domestic Cruise Terminal-Gateway of India, Mulund-Airoli-DCT-Gateway of India, Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Borivali-Nariman Point-Mandwa, Belapur-Gateway of India-Mandwa, Boriwali-Gorai-Nariman Point.

According to Rane, a detailed report will be prepared till September 2025 and once this report is finalised work would start. If the project becomes a reality, it would become a boon for Mumbaikars.

It is understood that the Maharashtra government will take assistance from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). Kochi Water Metro is the first in the country and it is operational since 2023. The project in Mumbai will be a joint one of the Maharashtra government and the Centre.

The Kochi Water Metro was constructed using Rs 747 crore and there are 78 hybrid electric boats and 38 terminals. There is AC, Wi-Fi, CCTV and automated doors and the boats were made in the Kochi shipyard. The project was funded by the German Development Bank.

It is also understood that facilities like electric boats, AC terminals, QR code ticket bookings will be available in the proposed Mumbai Water Metro. In Mumbai, Mumbai One card will soon become operational and this can be used for any mode of transport - bus, railway, metro and water metro. You can buy a ticket using this card. Such a card is also used in Kochi.

Rane also said that eight jetties will be constructed as part of the project which will come under the Sagarmala scheme. "The new jetty would come up at Dombivali, Kolshet, Kalher, Mira-Bhayander, Thane, Mulund, Airoli and Vashi. These will be used for Water Metro. A few tenders have been issued for it," Rane added.