Water Level In Yamuna Likely To Recede Further, Kejriwal Visits Flood Relief Camp In Delhi's Shastri Park

ETV Bharat / state

Delhi former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with army personnel during the inspection of flood-affected areas, meets flood-affected families, and distributes relief materials, in Punjab on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.31 metres at 8 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres. According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am and receded to 207.33 metres at 7 am. The water is likely to recede further during the day, officials said.

The flood bulletin issued by authorities on Wednesday morning said that the level was likely to be at 207.15 metres by 8 pm and was likely to continue the downward trend. The river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses. Old Railway Bridge is the flood-forecasting station for Delhi. The district authorities have cautioned people against venturing out into the swollen river for swimming, boating or recreational purposes.

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the Delhi government to provide adequate relief materials to the flood-affected people in the national capital, saying there have been delays in food delivery and setting up tents.

During a visit to a relief camp in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park, Kejriwal, a former chief minister, remarked that if the central government can send relief materials to earthquake-hit Afghanistan, Delhi's flood victims should also get help on time.

"I can see that people are facing issues. They are not getting food on time. There are mosquitoes everywhere. It has been raining but tents were only put up yesterday. This is a natural calamity. We urge the government to provide facilities to people. It is the responsibility of the government to make adequate arrangements," Kejriwal told reporters.

The former CM also said that all of Delhi is facing the issue of waterlogging. "The desilting of drains did not happen on time. There is sewer backflow in many areas and there is no drinking water in many places. I urge the government to provide facilities to people," he said.