Palamu Tiger Reserve Gears Up To Handle Water Crisis As Rivers Shrink & Summer Begins To Cast Scorching Spell

Palamu (Jharkhand): A spotted deer looks out for water, hopping through a parched streambed. A little away, monkeys move restlessly from one tree to the other, in search of water. Birds, as usual make themselves heard flying hurriedly to perch at a stand post that's dripping drops of water once every few seconds. As summer sun goes up over Jharkhand’s forests and the warmth rises to extreme heat, rivers flowing ceaselessly stand still and take the form of trickling streams, while watering holes turn into hardened mud. And the deer, monkeys, birds or even the big cat, the Betla National Park is home to, veer to far off places including human settlements to quench their thirst.

It is just the second week of March, but the temperature in many areas of Jharkhand has crossed 40 degrees Celsius, reminding of the stark 2024 when 35 monkeys died simultaneously in search of water in Panki, Palamu.

Palamu Gears Up To Handle Water Crisis In The Forests As Rivers Shrink & Summer Begins To Cast Scorching Spell (ETV Bharat)

Palamu Tiger Reserve, a part of Betla National Park, spread across 1,129 square kilometers is home to tigers, elephants, leopards, deer, langurs, and bison and spreads through Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar. Though more than 24 rivers, including Son, Koel, Amanat, and Budha, pass through the area, the smaller water bodies shrink into streams as summer months approach.

There are about 360 artificial water sources within the reserve area which are used by the animals. In Betla National Park, arrangements have been made to replenish the water sources through tankers and at places, solar-powered systems provide water. But for those animals who stay outside the protected zone, water is nowhere close by. As a result they stray into villages which lead to human-wildlife conflict.

In 2023 and 2024 a lot of deer were chased and hunted in Palamu and Garhwa after they were sighted by the villagers.

​​Palamu is scattered on a large area, and part of it falls in the rain shadow area. As per National Geographic Education, "A rain shadow is a patch of land that has been forced to become a desert because mountain ranges blocked all plant-growing, rainy weather. On one side of the mountain, wet weather systems drop rain and snow. On the other side of the mountain—the rain shadow side—all that precipitation is blocked." Forty-three percent of the total area in Palamu and Garhwa is 854 square kilometers of forests which are spread over 1,40,776 hectares.

"We are conducting a survey to deal with water crisis in Palamu and Garhwa. There are plans to build check dams and artificial water sources before the problem aggravates. Special monitoring will be done in the wildlife areas and efforts are being made to provide water for the wild animals 24x7," said Satyam Kumar, DFO, Palamu. He also mentioned that CAMPA allocation is likely to reach them within a day or two which will facilitate their work. (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) are meant to promote afforestation and regeneration activities as a way of compensating for forest land diverted to non-forest uses.)

Denying that there is no water crisis currently in Palamu, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve, Prajeshkant Jena said last year the reserve area received good rainfall. "We could conserve some rainwater. So there is no water crisis at present but it may start during peak summer. Water sources are being monitored and plans afoot to supply water through tankers. Arrangements are on the anvil to create artificial water source in PTR," he stated, adding, water troughs have been filled and sprinklers will be made all around the grasslands.