Solar Pumps In Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Help Big Cats Stay Hydrated This Summer

Dhamtari: As summer hits Chhattisgarh, Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve authorities are ensuring the comfort of its wildlife with a solar-powered solution.

Solar pumps are going to ensure a steady water supply for the animals to keep cool at a time when the scorching summers are getting too hot to bear. Solar pumps are both economical and eco-friendly, cutting down on the reserve’s carbon footprint.

With the initiative, the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve authorities aim to provide much-needed relief to the reserve's wildlife and prevent potential human-animal conflicts arising from water scarcity.

Water Crisis Addressed In Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

So far, the forest department has installed eight solar pumps within the tiger reserve. Plans are underway to add fifteen more pumps to further augment the water supply. This effort is crucial as many natural water sources in Dhamtari have dried up due to the intense summer conditions.

According to Varun Jain, Deputy Director of the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, all new and old ponds within the reserve are being replenished using solar-powered pumps to ensure adequate water availability for wild animals throughout the hot summer months.

In addition to utilising existing water bodies, the forest department is also constructing three new ponds deep within the forest. This strategic move aims to prevent wild animals from entering into nearby villages and human settlements in search of water, thereby mitigating the risk of human-animal conflict.

Jain also highlighted the creation of over a thousand small water bodies, locally known as ‘jhiriya’, by their team. The primary objective is to ensure widespread availability of water for the diverse range of wildlife inhabiting the reserve, including elephants, leopards, sambar deer, spotted deer, peacocks, and bears. The Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve is a popular destination, attracting visitors from various regions to witness its rich biodiversity.