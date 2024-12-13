ETV Bharat / state

Water Conservation Drive Launched In Scarcity-Hit Talukas Of Thane district

Thane: The authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched "Shivjal Surajya Abhiyan" to make water scarcity-hit Shahapur and Murbad talukas tanker free, an official said on Friday.

The campaign, which began on December 10, 2024, will focus on improving water supply and groundwater recharge through a series of water conservation projects, a release issued by the Thane Zilla Parishad stated.

A district-level committee has been formed to monitor the successful implementation of the campaign, it said. According to the release, the campaign will include the construction and repair of dams, enhancing water storage through KT and storage dams, and improving percolation ponds and village ponds.