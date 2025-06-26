ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Uttar Pradesh Woman Drives Car On Railway Track For 7 KM In Telangana; Train Traffic Disrupted For 2 Hours

The woman from Lucknow drove the car on the Nagulapalli-Shankarpalli route of the Railways disrupting traffic on the route.

Uttar Pradesh Woman Drives Car On Railway Track For 7 KM In Telangana; Train Traffic Disrupted For 2 Hours
Uttar Pradesh Woman Drives Car On Railway Track For 7 KM In Telangana; Train Traffic Disrupted For 2 Hours (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chevella: In a disturbing incident, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh drove a car for 7 km along the railway railway tracks in Telangana's Rangareddy district leading to disruption of train services along the route for two hours.

Police and Railway staff have taken the woman into custody after the video of the reckless driving went viral on social media.

Uttar Pradesh Woman Drives Car On Railway Track For 7 KM In Telangana; Train Traffic Disrupted For 2 Hours (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred on the Nagulapalli-Shankarpalli route of the Railways. According to the locals, the woman threatened to attack them with a knife when they tried to stop her out of safety concerns. The loco pilot of a train moving on the same track noticed the car and stopped the train. Later, the locals caught the young woman with great difficulty. She was later taken into custody by the police and Railway staff. The woman's reckless act caused disruption of train traffic for about two hours.

According to the Shankarpalli police, the woman was identified as Ravika Soni hailing from Lucknow. It is being speculated that the woman committed the act for the sake of reels. Reports quoting police officials, said that the woman seemed to be mentally disturbed. Police have launched investigation to ascertain whether the woman was trying to attempt suicide or there were some other reasons for her to carry out the act.

Chevella: In a disturbing incident, a young woman from Uttar Pradesh drove a car for 7 km along the railway railway tracks in Telangana's Rangareddy district leading to disruption of train services along the route for two hours.

Police and Railway staff have taken the woman into custody after the video of the reckless driving went viral on social media.

Uttar Pradesh Woman Drives Car On Railway Track For 7 KM In Telangana; Train Traffic Disrupted For 2 Hours (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred on the Nagulapalli-Shankarpalli route of the Railways. According to the locals, the woman threatened to attack them with a knife when they tried to stop her out of safety concerns. The loco pilot of a train moving on the same track noticed the car and stopped the train. Later, the locals caught the young woman with great difficulty. She was later taken into custody by the police and Railway staff. The woman's reckless act caused disruption of train traffic for about two hours.

According to the Shankarpalli police, the woman was identified as Ravika Soni hailing from Lucknow. It is being speculated that the woman committed the act for the sake of reels. Reports quoting police officials, said that the woman seemed to be mentally disturbed. Police have launched investigation to ascertain whether the woman was trying to attempt suicide or there were some other reasons for her to carry out the act.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR ON RAILWAY TRACKDRIVING CAR ON RAILWAY TRACKWOMAN DRIVES ON RAILWAY TRACKCAR ON RAILWAY TRACK VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.