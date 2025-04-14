Watch: AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's Wife Anna Lezhneva Serves Food To Devotees At Tirumala

Anna Lezhneva, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, offers aarti to the Lord at Tirumala on Monday.

Tirumala: Anna Lezhneva Konidela, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, made a generous donation of Rs 17 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara (SV) Annadanam Trust. The donation, made in the name of her son Mark Shankar, will support the afternoon meal distribution for devotees. She handed over the cheque to temple authorities during her visit.

Anna Lezhneva Visits Tirumala Temple

On Monday morning, Anna Lezhneva visited the sacred Tirumala temple and participated in the early morning Srivari Suprabhata Seva, a key ritual at the temple. Upon arrival at the Vaikuntha Q Complex, she was welcomed by TTD officer Harindranath. She then had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara and offered her prayers.

After the darshan, she was presented with 'Tirtha Prasad' and proceeded to the Akhilandam, where she broke coconuts, offered camphor aarti, and had the darshan of Lord Anjaneya Swamy. She then returned to the Gayatri Nilayam guest house.

Donation to SV Annadanam Trust

Later, Anna Lezhneva visited the Vengamamba food distribution centre in Tarigonda, where she served food to devotees and then consumed the meal while sitting alongside them.

Rituals and Overnight Stay

Anna Lezhneva had arrived in Tirumala on Sunday evening and stayed overnight at the Gayatri Nilayam guest house. As per temple traditions, she offered her 'talaneelalu' (hair offering) to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Family Returns from Singapore

It may be recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan returned to Hyderabad from Singapore, along with his wife Anna Lezhneva and son Mark Shankar. Mark Shankar had recently sustained injuries in a fire accident on April 8 at the Tomato Cooking School in the River Valley area of Singapore. After five days of treatment at a local hospital, the family returned to Hyderabad on Saturday at midnight.

