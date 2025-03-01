Waste To Best! Kozhikode's Njeliyanparamba Dumping Yard To Soon Transform Into Biogas Plant, Thanks To BPCL

Kozhikode: Njeliyanparamba, a waste dumping ground in Kerala's Kozhikode district, is set to be transformed into a fuel plant beneficial for the public.

The Kozhikode Corporation, in collaboration with public sector undertaking Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), is launching a compressed biogas (CBG) plant project with an aim to produce up to six tonnes of cooking gas per day.

The plant is proposed to be built at a cost of Rs 99 crore on seven acres of land in Njeliyanparamba which will soon be allocated to the corporation for the purpose. The last Corporation Council approved this, after BPCL representative presented all necessary documents.

BPCL representatives stated that construction will begin once the final approval is received from the government. The plant is expected to become operational within 24 months of the government approval.

Njeliyanparamba Waste Centre (ETV Bharat)

Around 150-180 tonnes of waste will be processed daily. The gas produced will be marketed to GAIL, and a fuel station will also be set up near the plant. Vehicles operating within the plant will run on fuel from this station, BPCL said. This apart, 20-25 tonnes of organic fertiliser will be generated daily as a by-product of the gas, which will also be marketed. Except for waste collection, which will continue to be managed by the Haritha Karma Sena, all other operations will be handled by BPCL.

Kozhikode's 'Garbage Capital'

Nobody has a clear answer about when this 16-acre area became a dumping ground, but some say it has existed for at least two centuries. In the past, this is where Kozhikode's human waste was disposed of. Workers, mostly from other states, would carry human excrement from temporary toilets in homes and deposit it here.

Njeliyanparamba Waste Centre (ETV Bharat)

However, at that time, the area did not have the massive piles of garbage or the unbearable stench witnessed today. Human waste would decompose into fertiliser, which was then collected and used in rubber plantations. The scenario changed with the advent of plastic waste. Waste that did not decompose began to pile up, and the area eventually became a massive dumping yard.

Now, plastic waste is spread as far as the eye can see. In addition to the stench, the area has become a breeding ground for stray dogs, causing more trouble for the locals. After frequent complaints over the years, the government had proposed several projects, but none proved effective.

Njeliyanparamba Waste Centre (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, locals have expressed relief that the site is finally being converted into a cooking gas plant. At the same time, they have warned that protests will erupt if wastewater is discharged during construction. Company officials have reportedly assured that wastewater will not be released into the environment but rather will be used for the plant’s operations.