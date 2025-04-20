ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Court Acquits Wasim Rizvi Aka Jitendra Singh In Hate Speech Case

Jitendra was sent to jail for six months in connection with his alleged controversial statement against a particular community at a Dharma Sansad in Haridwar.

Wasim Rizvi Aka Jitendra Singh Acquitted In Haridwar Dharma Sansad Hate Speech Case
Published : April 20, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST

Haridwar: Former Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi, who earlier converted to Hinduism and adopted a new name Jitendra Narayan Singh, has been acquitted by a Haridwar court in a hate speech case.

Complaining that he had been lodged in jail for six months without any reason, Jitendra alleged that an attempt was made to poison him to death and noted lawyers were hired to stop his bail. "All this is because I had left one religion and accepted Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Jitendra further said since his family members follow Islam, he has made a will, in which he has given the right to his last rites to his three friends. "My friends have been authorised to perform my funeral rituals according to the Sanatan tradition," he said.

Speaking on the Waqf Board Act, Jitendra said, "Whatever amendments have been made in the Waqf Board are good and poses no harm to anyone. I believe that the Waqf Board should be abolished in India".

Responding to the recent Waqf Act-related violence in West Bengal, Jintendra said that just like Shaheen Bagh came up to protest against CAA and to stop implementation of NRC, there is opposition to the Waqf Board Act in West Bengal. It is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's compulsion that she has to support the fundamentalists due to vote bank politics, he added.

Notably, during a Dharma Sansad, organised in Haridwar between December 17 and 19, 2022, Jitendra had allegedly made some objectionable statements against a particular community. When the statements went viral on social media, come communities condemned it and demanded action against him. Jitendra was sent to jail in this connection.

