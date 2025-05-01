Waseem Rizvi, Now Jitendra Narayan Tyagi Gets Relief From Jammu Kashmir Court In Anti-Islam Remarks Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has stayed proceedings against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Syed Waseem Rizvi, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman, in a criminal complaint alleging that his public statements insulted Islam and the last prophet of Islam.
Justice Rahul Bharti issued an 8-page interim order in response to a petition filed by Tyagi seeking quashing of the proceedings initiated by a Srinagar magistrate.
The complaint, filed by Danish Hassan Dar, accused Tyagi of making inflammatory statements after his conversion from Islam to Hinduism. The petitioner claimed that his utterances, made in public forums and media, denigrated Islam and its prophet, prompting outrage from religious bodies across India.
The court noted that the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class (2nd Additional Munsiff), Srinagar had taken cognizance of the complaint under Sections 153-A(promoting enmity between religious groups), 295A (hurting religious sentiments), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) without obtaining prior sanction from the Central or State Government, as mandated under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
"The Judicial Magistrate… has not laboured to consult the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973… and thus, erred in taking the cognizance by bypassing the Central Government's consent in the context of UT of Jammu and Kashmir," Justice Bharti observed.
Justice Bharti further remarked that the tone of the original complaint suggested that the complainant had sought police registration of an FIR rather than direct court cognizance. "The respondent No. 2 (Danish Hassan Dar) did not intend to have a complaint taken cognizance by the court but instead solicited a direction unto the Police for registration of FIR," the court said.
Noting the "prima facie" merit in Tyagi's argument, the court stayed proceedings in the case pending before the magistrate and directed the Registrar Judicial to summon the original complaint record.
"Prima facie case is made out," the court held. "The petitioner to furnish registered postal cover by or before 1st of May, 2025 (today)… whereupon notice to go to respondent No. 2."
The case has been listed for further hearing on July 7, 2025.
Read more: