Was Prevented From Traveling To Jharkhand's Gopinathpur: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Dumka (Jharkhand): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday accused the Hemant Soren led JMM government in Jharkhand of barring him to visit Gopinathpur area in Pakur district where a clash broke out between locals and residents from West Bengal around Muharram procession.

Talking to reporters at Phulo Jhano Chowk in Dumka, the Assam Chief Minister while being en route to Pakur said, “The Jharkhand government has prevented me from going to Gopinathpur. If a Chief Minister cannot visit there, one can imagine the condition of the common people”.

Sarma's statement comes days after some miscreants from West Bengal reportedly crossed the Jharkhand border and pelted stones and opened fire at villagers at Gopinathpur village where they vandalized and set fire to the houses of the locals leading to a law and order situation. A strong police force has been deployed in the area to prevent the situation from worsening.

Sarma, who is the co-incharge of the BJP's Jharkhand election campaign is on a two-day visit to the state.

The Assam Chief Minister claimed that “Bangladeshi intruders are grabbing the land of tribals in Pakur, we have to stand with them”.

Sarma said the BJP government is going to be formed in Jharkhand in the upcoming assembly election.

“There is no competition, we will win this election easily,” he said.

Earlier, on his arrival in Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was given a grand welcome by BJP workers at Phool Jhano Chowk in Dumka. The Assam Chief Minister paid homage to two brave women of the Santhal community, Phoolon Murmu and Jhano Murmu. Many workers including the District President of BJP were present on this occasion.