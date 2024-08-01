ETV Bharat / state

Was Prevented From Traveling To Jharkhand's Gopinathpur: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Sarma, who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand in his capacity of the BJP's co-incharge of Jharkhand's election campaign said that teh Hemant Soren led JMM government in Jharkhand prevented him from going to Gopinathpur where clashes were reported between locals and intruders from West Bengal.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is received by BJP leaders on his two-day visit to Jharkhand on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is received by BJP leaders on his two-day visit to Jharkhand on Thursday, Aug 1, 2024 (ETV Bharat)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Dumka (Jharkhand): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday accused the Hemant Soren led JMM government in Jharkhand of barring him to visit Gopinathpur area in Pakur district where a clash broke out between locals and residents from West Bengal around Muharram procession.

Talking to reporters at Phulo Jhano Chowk in Dumka, the Assam Chief Minister while being en route to Pakur said, “The Jharkhand government has prevented me from going to Gopinathpur. If a Chief Minister cannot visit there, one can imagine the condition of the common people”.

Sarma's statement comes days after some miscreants from West Bengal reportedly crossed the Jharkhand border and pelted stones and opened fire at villagers at Gopinathpur village where they vandalized and set fire to the houses of the locals leading to a law and order situation. A strong police force has been deployed in the area to prevent the situation from worsening.

Sarma, who is the co-incharge of the BJP's Jharkhand election campaign is on a two-day visit to the state.

The Assam Chief Minister claimed that “Bangladeshi intruders are grabbing the land of tribals in Pakur, we have to stand with them”.

Sarma said the BJP government is going to be formed in Jharkhand in the upcoming assembly election.

“There is no competition, we will win this election easily,” he said.

Earlier, on his arrival in Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was given a grand welcome by BJP workers at Phool Jhano Chowk in Dumka. The Assam Chief Minister paid homage to two brave women of the Santhal community, Phoolon Murmu and Jhano Murmu. Many workers including the District President of BJP were present on this occasion.

  1. Read more: 'A Tragic Twist Of Fate That Must Be Faced': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Music Director Ramen Baruah's Disappearance
  2. Centre Has Given Positive Response To Set Up India's Third Defence Corridor In Assam: CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Dumka (Jharkhand): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday accused the Hemant Soren led JMM government in Jharkhand of barring him to visit Gopinathpur area in Pakur district where a clash broke out between locals and residents from West Bengal around Muharram procession.

Talking to reporters at Phulo Jhano Chowk in Dumka, the Assam Chief Minister while being en route to Pakur said, “The Jharkhand government has prevented me from going to Gopinathpur. If a Chief Minister cannot visit there, one can imagine the condition of the common people”.

Sarma's statement comes days after some miscreants from West Bengal reportedly crossed the Jharkhand border and pelted stones and opened fire at villagers at Gopinathpur village where they vandalized and set fire to the houses of the locals leading to a law and order situation. A strong police force has been deployed in the area to prevent the situation from worsening.

Sarma, who is the co-incharge of the BJP's Jharkhand election campaign is on a two-day visit to the state.

The Assam Chief Minister claimed that “Bangladeshi intruders are grabbing the land of tribals in Pakur, we have to stand with them”.

Sarma said the BJP government is going to be formed in Jharkhand in the upcoming assembly election.

“There is no competition, we will win this election easily,” he said.

Earlier, on his arrival in Jharkhand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was given a grand welcome by BJP workers at Phool Jhano Chowk in Dumka. The Assam Chief Minister paid homage to two brave women of the Santhal community, Phoolon Murmu and Jhano Murmu. Many workers including the District President of BJP were present on this occasion.

  1. Read more: 'A Tragic Twist Of Fate That Must Be Faced': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Music Director Ramen Baruah's Disappearance
  2. Centre Has Given Positive Response To Set Up India's Third Defence Corridor In Assam: CM
Last Updated : 21 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIMANTA BISWA SARMA IN DUMKAASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMAATTACK ON GOPINATHPUR VILLAGEHIMANTA BISWA SARMA JHARKHAND VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.