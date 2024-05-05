Was Keen on Alliance with Congress, Even Went to Meet Rahul Gandhi at 6 Am: TMC MP Abhishek

author img

By PTI

Published : May 5, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee speaks to the media during a public meeting, in Purulia, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee speaks to the media during a public meeting, in Purulia, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (IANS)

According to Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and heir apparent to the party, the seat-sharing talks failed because of the state Congress' belligerence.

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said his party was keen on an alliance with the Congress, for which he even went to meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 6 am.

Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and heir apparent to the party, asserted that Trinamool Congress candidates are the true representatives of the INDIA bloc in West Bengal.

"Had I not been serious, I would not have rushed to Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi at 6 am. We were willing to have an alliance with the Congress in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, and despite state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's barbs at our party for months, we did not react for a long time," he said on Saturday.

"We gave Congress time till December but we could not wait indefinitely as we had to make preparations. Till December 31, 2023, not a single spokesperson of our party, including Mamata Banerjee, reacted to what Choudhury was saying," he added.

Banerjee, the MP of Diamond Harbour, said the seat-sharing talks failed because of the state Congress' belligerence.

Read more

A Day After Mamata's 'Not Safe' Alarm, Mumbai Man Held For Loitering Around Abhishek's Kolkata Home

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.