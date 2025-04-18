'Was Framed In False Case': Graham Staines Murder Convict Mahendra Hembram After Release From Odisha Jail

Keonjhar: "Yes, I was completely against religious conversion and cow slaughter, but I was framed in a false case related to conversion. After spending 25 years in jail, finally I have been released today," said Mahendra Hembram (50), one of the convicts in the sensational 1999 murder case of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons, after he walked out of Keonjhar jail in Odisha on Wednesday.

"Now that I am set free, let's see how things unfold. I will chalk out how to spend rest of my life," stated Hembram, a close aide of Dara Singh.

Authorities informed that Hembram was released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour' during imprisonment.

Jailer of Keonjhar District Jail Manaswini Nayak said, "Hembram has been released from jail after a decision by the State Sentence Review Board. The Prisons' Directorate issued a letter in this regard on Tuesday. As per rules, he has been released after 25 years due to good behavior."

Another official said, "Hembram has been given a bank passbook. The salary that he earned while working in the jail has been deposited in the passbook."

The 1999 Triple Murder Case

On the night of January 21, 1999, Staines and his sons were burnt alive inside a station wagon in Manoharpur village in Keonjhar district by a mob allegedly led by Dara Singh, also known as Rabindra Pal Singh.

Along with Dara Singh, Hembram was also convicted in the heinous crime that shocked India and drew global outrage.

Mahendra Hembram, who was 25 years old at that time, was allegedly a member of the mob led by Dara Singh who attacked Graham Staines and his two sons, 11-year-old Philip and eight-year-old Timothy, while they were asleep in their station wagon, and then set the vehicle on fire in Manoharpur village of Keonjhar district. The incident was allegedly fallout of suspicion that Staines was involved in religious conversion activities.

Between 1999 and 2000, as many as 51 persons were arrested in connection with the case. Hembram, hailing from Manoharpur village, was arrested in 1999, while Dara Singh was caught on January 31, 2000, by the then Mayurbhanj SP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, who is now the state DGP. Of the 51 arrestees, 37 were acquitted during the initial trial.

The trial began on March 1, 2001 in the Khordha District and Sessions Court, which was renamed the CBI Court. Evidence against Dara Singh was found when Dayanidhi Patra, one of the accused, revealed before the trial court that he was present when Dara Singh set the vehicle on fire.

Fourteen persons including Dara Singh and Hembram were convicted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. Later, the Orissa High Court acquitted 12 accused while Dara and Hembram were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Hembram was initially lodged in the Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar, then moved to Jamujhari Open Air Jail (Bhubaneswar), and jails in Cuttack, Berhampur, Baripada, Anandpur Sub-Jail, before being shifted finally to Keonjhar Jail in 2011. It is pertinent to mention here that during trail proceedings in 2002, Hembram had declared himself as the sole culprit in the case and claimed that all others arrested in the case were innocent.

But the proceedings did not end there. After several hearings, in 2003, Dara Singh was sentenced to death, but in 2005, the Orissa High Court commuted it to life imprisonment, a decision which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Graham Staines, an Australian citizen, had reportedly been working for leprosy patients and tribals in Odisha since 1965. In 2005, the Government of India posthumously awarded him the Padma Shri for his humanitarian work in helping leprosy patients in Odisha.