'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh's Aide's Health Deteriorates at Dibrugarh Jail; Hospitalized

Dibruagarh (Assam): Amid reports of hunger strike by jailed Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, who is lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam along with nine of his associates, the health of one of Amritpal's associates has deteriorated at the jail prompting jail authorities to admit him to the hospital, sources said.

It is learnt that Amritpal's aide Kulwant Singh's health has deteriorated at the jail. Sources said that Kulwant was admitted to the Assam Medical College Hospital in a critical condition on Tuesday night. Kulwant had to be admitted to the hospital with epilepsy around 10pm last night, they said.

However, the jail authorities said the Kulwant's health is improving at the hospital. Kulwant is among 10 Khalistani sympathisers including Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab under the National Security Act and lodged in the Central Jail in Dibrugarh since April last year in connection with the storming of the Ajnala Police station.

On February 17, a large quantity of SIM cards, TV remotes, two mobiles, spy cam pen, Bluetooth headphones were seized in the NSA cell owned by Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh jail. This was disclosed by director general of police G P Singh at a presser. The recovered items were banned in the rooms where Khalistani militants were lodged.

Amritpal Singh and his associates had last month launched a hunger strike against the installation of surveillance devices at the jail saying that the move was an “invasion of their privacy”.