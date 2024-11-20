ETV Bharat / state

Rs 15 Crore Gold Looted In Midnight Heist at SBI Bank In Telangana's Warangal

The thieves broke into one of the bank's three customer safety lockers using a gas cutter. ( ETV Bharat )

Warangal: Miscreants robbed State Bank of India's (SBI) branch in Rayaparthi Mandal and looted approximately 19 kilograms of gold ornaments worth ₹14.94 crore on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, leaving around 500 customers in utter financial distress.

How The Robbery Unfolded: Exploiting the absence of a security guard, the burglars entered the bank by cutting alarm wires to avoid detection. They then removed the iron grill of a window to gain entry. Inside, they disabled the CCTV cameras by cutting their wires and later stole the hard disk to erase proof.

Using a gas cutter that they were carrying, the thieves broke into one of the bank's three customer safety lockers which contained 497 packets of gold ornaments. The robbers then abandoned the gas cutter at the scene before escaping.

Discovery And Police Action: The bank staff noticed the heist on Tuesday morning and lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered. Officers, including Vardhannapet Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao and Senior Inspectors Shravan Kumar and Raju, inspected the site. West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, Raja Mahendra Nayak later visited the branch and reviewed the situation.