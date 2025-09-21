ETV Bharat / state

Warangal Hospital Transfuses Wrong Blood To Patient; Admin Orders Probe

Warangal: A patient at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Telangana's Warangal was transfused with the blood of another group instead of his own group. Following this, a probe has been ordered by the administration into the medical negligence.

Raju, the victim's husband, said Jyoti (34) from Ayodhyapuram under Kazipet mandal of Hanumakonda district, was admitted to the hospital on September 16 with fever and respiratory problems. After examining, doctors said the quantity of blood in her body was low and she needed immediate transfusion. After the technicians confirmed her blood group as B positive, junior doctors arranged for the blood and transfused it to Jyoti. Another pouch of blood was also transfused on September 18. Despite Jyoti's repeated information that her blood group was O positive, nobody paid attention to that, Raju added.

"Jyoti was experiencing a stomachache due to diarrhoea. On Saturday, when another packet of blood was to be transfused, the ward staff sent another sample to the blood bank to clear the doubt about her blood group. The technicians confirmed that it was O positive," Raju added. Following the confirmation, doctors immediately initiated precautionary measures.