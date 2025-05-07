ETV Bharat / state

War Not The Solution, Say People Residing In Border Areas Of Punjab While Supporting The Armed Forces

Residents of Mahwa village near Amritsar said they support the troops and if war breaks out, they will fight with the Indian Army.

People residing in border areas suffer the most during wars or when hostilities between India and Pakistan rise to alarming levels
People from border areas of Punjab moving to safer places on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

Amritsar: People residing in border areas suffer the most during wars or when hostilities between India and Pakistan rise to alarming levels.

Be it the Indo-Pak war of 1965 or 1971, people residing in border villages of Punjab are aware of the dangers posed by hostilities. Residents of Mahwa village near Amritsar are well aware of the destructive nature of war. They said war is not the solution to any problem. The villagers said during wars, the maximum damage is inflicted on the border areas.

The locals said they support BSF which stands guard at the border. "We had a meeting with BSF's officers on Wednesday. The officers said a siren will be blown and a blackout done at 10:30 pm. We support the troops," they said. The villagers lauded the Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor'. "The surgical strike is also a reason for Pakistanis to rejoice as they too have been suffering in the hands of terrorists," they said.

The residents of Mahwa urged the government to ensure no harm is caused to common people during the war on terrorism. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian Army. The entire village will support our Army and if a war breaks out, we stand with the Indian Army on the border and fight with Pakistan," they said.

In a strong yet measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a barrage of missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, named "Operation Sindoor", carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, focused on key terrorist strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's markaz in Muridke, near Lahore and Sialkot.

