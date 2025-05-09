ETV Bharat / state

War No Solution, Says Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

By Javed Dar



SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti broke down as she made an emotional appeal for immediate de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan on Friday.



Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba highlighted the human cost of the escalating cross-border hostilities which have intensified following 'Operation Sindoor,' a retaliatory airstrike carried out on April 22 targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, while citing the recent deaths of civilians, including children, along the Line of Control (LoC). The operation was launched in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local horseman.



On the verge of tears, Mehbooba questioned the rationale behind the cycle of violence. "What was the fault of those innocent children who lost their lives? These killings along the border are heartbreaking," she said, adding restraint and de-escalation are the need of the hour. "We must act with wisdom to navigate the crisis," she stated.



Overcome with emotion, Mehbooba's voice trembled as she posed a haunting question, "Why are the innocent being killed?" She warned that the growing hostilities could have 'global consequences'. "Both countries are already suffering. If this continues, the entire world could be dragged into chaos," she said.



Mehbooba while recalling the region's traumatic past said, "After Pulwama, we all saw what happened. Now, after the Pahalgam attack, both nations once again stand at the edge of war." She expressed deep concern for civilians residing in border areas, who are often caught in the crossfire. "It is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who suffer the most in these standoffs. We are the ones being crushed in the middle," she said. "If a nuclear conflict erupts, who will be left to claim victory?," she asked



Making a heartfelt appeal to the leadership of both India and Pakistan, Mehbooba said, "I urge both nations, please stop. Live and let live. War is no solution to any problem."