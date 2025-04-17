Waqf Protest: Wrong To Blame Any Community, Bangladesh-Linked Groups Try To Seize Momentum In Murshidabad, Says Congress

Ranchi: The Congress national secretary and co-in-charge of West Bengal Amba Prasad said unwanted elements, terrorists and members of unwanted organisations from Bangladesh are camping in Murshidabad and trying to seize the momentum of the Waqf protest.

According to her, it is wrong to blame people of a particular community for the violence as people of the same religious group peacefully co-exist everywhere. She blamed Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to control law and order in West Bengal.

"The failure of government machinery is visible. If the police of any state wants, it can control law and order. No state has failed in terms of law and order like West Bengal, which has been given a lot of powers to maintain law and order. The BSF is called to maintain law and order in Murshidabad and on the contrary BSF is being blamed. This is not right," Prasad said.

Prasad alleged that there is a nexus between the state police, administration and TMC workers in West Bengal. BJP and TMC keep accusing each other of polarisation. The state police is working like a TMC cadre, she added.

"There is complete misrule in West Bengal and there is no good governance. Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister, who was supposed to protect the interests of all the people of West Bengal. Instead, she is deceiving the people," she added.

At the same time, she also reacted to the comment made by Hafizul Hasan, a minister in the Hemant Soren government from JMM quota, on Shariat and the Constitution. "For me my religion is in my heart and the Constitution is in my mind. When we celebrate festivals, we celebrate with all our heart, but when it comes to governance, our Constitution is everything. If religion comes between governance and administration, then we will not be able to do justice. We have only one religion and that is that we are Indians. Our constitution protects the country, protects our rights and our strength lies in our unity," she pointed out. Referring to the formation of Pakistan, she said when religion became a priority, then the nation fell apart.