Waqf Law Will Put Stop To ''Land Jihad'', Says Telangana BJP MLA

Hyderabad: The amended Waqf legislation will put a stop to "land jihad" in the country, BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh has asserted. Addressing a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, he claimed that "land jihadis" had been having a tough time since the formation of a "saffron government" in India.

"Those who used to put up a board (on a land parcel) in the name of 'land jihad' by issuing a Waqf notice, as if it was the property of their father, would no longer be able to install such boards because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill," Singh said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week after heated debates in both Houses, paving the way for it to become law.

When India became independent, the "Waqf board people" had 4,000 acres of land, Singh said. "How did they get 9,50,000 (9.5 lakh) acres?" The BJP lawmaker said Muslims should understand that the amended legislation would not take away their lands and referred to Modi "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" slogan.

Singh also claimed that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was the "biggest enemy of Muslims". The Goshamahal MLA asserted that Owaisi approaching the Supreme Court against the amended Waqf law would have no impact.