Shimla Mosque Controversy: Muslim Panel Offers To Demolition Its Illegal Portion

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Amid the rising tension over the controversial Sanjauli Mosque, the state Waqf Board and the Masjid Welfare Committee urged the municipal authorities to seal the illegal portion and offered to demolish it as per the court order.

The board’s state officer Qutubuddin, who was part of the panel, told the Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri that if the mosque management is ready to remove the illegal construction itself, then they, i.e., the Waqf Board officials, have no objection.

The mosque committee also sought permission from the Municipal Commissioner Court through an application to remove the illegal part of the mosque itself. In response, the commissioner said that further steps would be taken as per the law.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has called an all-party meeting over the issue. It also asked the law department to resolve the dispute over the ownership of the mosque land.