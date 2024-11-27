ETV Bharat / state

Hindutva Mutt Swami Calls For Law To Revoke Voting Rights For Muslims Amid Waqf Property Disputes

Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, while speaking at the Rayatha Garjana Rally, demanded a law denying Muslims the right to vote.

Hindutva Mutt Swami Calls For Law To Revoke Voting Rights For Muslims Amid Waqf Property Disputes
The Rayatha Garjana Rally organised in Bengaluru on Tuesday by the Karnataka Unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, while speaking at a protest against notices issued by the state's Waqf Board, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami triggered a row by calling for a law that would deny Muslims the right to vote.

He said it should be ensured that there is no Waqf board, and someone taking away someone else's land is not 'Dharma'.

He said, "Everyone should fight against injustice to farmers. It is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice; someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma. So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them."

The Karnataka Unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held the "Rayatha Garjana Rally" at Freedom Park on November 26. The event addressed land rights issues affecting farmers, Dalits, and the general public.

Initially, there were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges have surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like Mutts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president and MLA, BY Vijayendra, attended the rally, adding political significance to the farmers' concerns. The rally, however, took a controversial turn when Chandrashekaranatha demanded this law curtailing the Muslim communities voting power.

"Similarly, even in India, if we ensure that they (Muslims) don't have a right to vote, then they will stay to themselves, and everyone can remain peacefully. We should be determined to be victorious in our cause, farmers' land should remain with farmers," the seer's speech mentioned.

The seer also said that everyone should think and see to it that the Waqf board itself is not there. "As politicians do things for the sake of votes. A law should be brought in where the Muslim community don't have voting power. It should certainly be done. In Pakistan, they have done it, others don't have the power to vote there," he claimed.

The seer’s statements, which alleged misuse of Waqf properties and claimed discrimination against Hindus, were described by many as inflammatory and divisive.

Amid these protests, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice be nullified.

Read More:

  1. Farmers Protest Against Waqf Act: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Takes Out Rally At Freedom Park
  2. Parliament Winter Session Live : Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned To 11 AM, Nov. 27 Amid Ruckus
  3. Karnataka HC Temporarily Suspends Waqf Board's Power To Issue Marriage Certificates

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, while speaking at a protest against notices issued by the state's Waqf Board, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami triggered a row by calling for a law that would deny Muslims the right to vote.

He said it should be ensured that there is no Waqf board, and someone taking away someone else's land is not 'Dharma'.

He said, "Everyone should fight against injustice to farmers. It is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice; someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma. So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them."

The Karnataka Unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held the "Rayatha Garjana Rally" at Freedom Park on November 26. The event addressed land rights issues affecting farmers, Dalits, and the general public.

Initially, there were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges have surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like Mutts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president and MLA, BY Vijayendra, attended the rally, adding political significance to the farmers' concerns. The rally, however, took a controversial turn when Chandrashekaranatha demanded this law curtailing the Muslim communities voting power.

"Similarly, even in India, if we ensure that they (Muslims) don't have a right to vote, then they will stay to themselves, and everyone can remain peacefully. We should be determined to be victorious in our cause, farmers' land should remain with farmers," the seer's speech mentioned.

The seer also said that everyone should think and see to it that the Waqf board itself is not there. "As politicians do things for the sake of votes. A law should be brought in where the Muslim community don't have voting power. It should certainly be done. In Pakistan, they have done it, others don't have the power to vote there," he claimed.

The seer’s statements, which alleged misuse of Waqf properties and claimed discrimination against Hindus, were described by many as inflammatory and divisive.

Amid these protests, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice be nullified.

Read More:

  1. Farmers Protest Against Waqf Act: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Takes Out Rally At Freedom Park
  2. Parliament Winter Session Live : Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned To 11 AM, Nov. 27 Amid Ruckus
  3. Karnataka HC Temporarily Suspends Waqf Board's Power To Issue Marriage Certificates

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAQF BOARDVISHWA VOKKALIGA MAHASAMASTANA MUTTMUTT SEERWAQF BOARD PROTESTKUMARA CHANDRASHEKARANATHA SWAMI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.