Hindutva Mutt Swami Calls For Law To Revoke Voting Rights For Muslims Amid Waqf Property Disputes

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, while speaking at a protest against notices issued by the state's Waqf Board, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami triggered a row by calling for a law that would deny Muslims the right to vote.

He said it should be ensured that there is no Waqf board, and someone taking away someone else's land is not 'Dharma'.

He said, "Everyone should fight against injustice to farmers. It is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice; someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma. So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them."

The Karnataka Unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held the "Rayatha Garjana Rally" at Freedom Park on November 26. The event addressed land rights issues affecting farmers, Dalits, and the general public.

Initially, there were allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Similar charges have surfaced from a few other places subsequently, and also by some organisations and religious institutions like Mutts.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president and MLA, BY Vijayendra, attended the rally, adding political significance to the farmers' concerns. The rally, however, took a controversial turn when Chandrashekaranatha demanded this law curtailing the Muslim communities voting power.

"Similarly, even in India, if we ensure that they (Muslims) don't have a right to vote, then they will stay to themselves, and everyone can remain peacefully. We should be determined to be victorious in our cause, farmers' land should remain with farmers," the seer's speech mentioned.

The seer also said that everyone should think and see to it that the Waqf board itself is not there. "As politicians do things for the sake of votes. A law should be brought in where the Muslim community don't have voting power. It should certainly be done. In Pakistan, they have done it, others don't have the power to vote there," he claimed.

The seer’s statements, which alleged misuse of Waqf properties and claimed discrimination against Hindus, were described by many as inflammatory and divisive.

Amid these protests, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed officials that all notices issued to farmers be immediately revoked, and any unauthorised amendments in land records without due notice be nullified.