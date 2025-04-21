Waqf Board Could Have Acted For Welfare Of Poor Muslims: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jodhpur: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Centre was not against the idea of the Waqf Board as it is concerned about the welfare of poor Muslims but the body formed for the good of the Muslims couldn't perform its duty.

"We respect the Waqf's concept which was supposed to do good to the poor Muslims, but it did not happen. Now, our government has come forward for the welfare of poor Muslims. On the other hand, fanatics are linking Waqf to only religion. This is not right," Shekhawat said as he addressed the BJP's Waqf Sudhar Janjagran Abhiyan and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Sabha in Phalodi on Sunday.

He also said Pakistan, which broke away from undivided India, kept running after the Ulemas but did not benefit. "Look at Pakistan which does not have money to run the country. Every country in the world has an army, but there the army has a country, which changes the rulers whenever it wants," Shekhawat said.

The minister said that India is changing. "We will have to continue the momentum. If the country develops, not only Hindus, members of Muslims and all other religions will enjoy the fruit," he added.

Shekhawat said that Waqf came into being in 1194. "Today, after 1300 years, it has not been able to do good to the poor Muslims. For this, the Muslim society should have taken the initiative, but no one did. Naturally, the government had to come forward. There would have been so much income from the Waqf property that the standard of living of the poor backward Muslim population would have improved in 10 years. Many hospitals, colleges and terminals would have been built in the country, but nothing of that sort happened," Shekhawat said.

Shekhawat accused the Congress of doing injustice to Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. He said that Baba Saheb was a man of great personality, but he was touted as a caste and society champion and projected as a Constitution maker. "Baba Saheb had foreseen in the 1930s that just like the railway network, rivers can also bind the country together. BJP has made this dream of Baba Saheb a reality. Congress, which kept eyeing votes in the name of Baba Saheb from his followers, could neither provide water to every home nor irrigate every field," the minister added.