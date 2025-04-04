Waqf Bill, A Historic Initiative, Will Stop Encroachment Of Tribal Land: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday lauded the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill saying, it will prevent illegal occupation of tribal land and protect their interest.

In a series of posts on his 'X' handle, Sai congratulated and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He said that the bill has clarified that no property in Fifth and Sixth Schedule can be declared as Waqf.

"Congratulations on the passing of the Waqf Bill in both the houses. This bill is also important for protecting the rights and interests of the tribes. It has been provided in the bill that no property in the areas of the 5th and 6th Schedule can be declared as Waqf. This will effectively stop illegal encroachment on tribal land and will protect tribal culture. Thank you Honorable Prime Minister Mr.@narendramodi ji," he posted.

Slamming the opposition for trying to "mislead the Muslim community" on the Waqf Bill, Sai said that it strengthens the values of justice and equality and is in the interest of the poor minorities. "This is highly condemnable. In fact, this bill is not against any religion, but strengthens the values ​​of justice and equality. It is in the interest of poor minorities," he wrote.

Terming the Waqf (Amendment) Bill a historic initiative towards "transparency, accountability and social justice", the CM said it is a proof of the strength of India's democratic system. The way this bill has been widely discussed shows the maturity of our parliamentary discourse, he added.

"The amendment is a historic step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of its properties. The aim of this bill is not to interfere in religious activities but to ensure administrative reform and judicial transparency," the post further read.

The Bill was approved by the Parliament on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its consent to it following a 13-hour debate. Rajya Sabha had passed it with 128 members supporting it and 95 opposing it while the Lok Sabha had passed it with 288 members voting in favour and 232 against it.