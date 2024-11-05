Waqf Bill Targets Muslims, Ignores Community Concerns: Former Union Minister Ibrahim

Bengaluru: Raising serious objections to the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, former union minister C M Ibrahim said it undermines the rights of the Muslim community and threatens to politicize the management of Waqf properties. He alleged that the bill is not intended for the welfare of the Waqf, but rather as a means to “harass Muslims” and create unnecessary tensions.
Ibrahim censured the government’s inclusion of Hindu representatives on Waqf Boards, asking, "Why should there be Hindu members in a board that manages Muslim community assets? Is there any Muslim representation on major Hindu Endowment Boards managing temple properties?"
He went on to challenge the government to induct Muslims into Hindu endowment boards if they truly believed in equal representation. This move, according to Ibrahim, appears to be a direct provocation, designed to upset the Muslim community.
Ibrahim stressed that the Modi government should have consulted intellectuals and stakeholders from the Muslim community before drafting the Bill. "If the Prime Minister truly cared about the welfare of Waqf properties, he would have reached out to community leaders to identify and address any flaws in the existing act," he said.
Ibrahim noted that Waqf properties are not government-owned assets but were generously donated by wealthy Muslims to help uplift the underprivileged community members. With recent campaigns around the Ram Mandir and Triple Talaq largely settled, the BJP is looking for new ways to stir political polarisation and rally votes in the lead-up to elections.
"The BJP’s move to amend the Waqf Act is yet another attempt to provoke the community and gain political dividends," he said.
The proposed bill is unnecessary as there is already a functioning Waqf Tribunal in place to handle disputes and concerns regarding Waqf properties. He argued that the tribunal is fulfilling its role as per the Waqf Act, making the new amendment redundant.
Speaking on the ongoing Waqf land controversy in Vijaypura where the BJP has led protests alleging land grabs Ibrahim said, “There is no real issue in Vijaypura. The BJP is simply trying to stir up drama where there is none. Instead of focusing on real concerns like the tax injustice faced by Karnataka, the BJP is busy creating divisive narratives".
In a strong critique, Ibrahim accused Prime Minister Modi of attempting to trap Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by using central agencies like the CBI and ED under the pretext of investigating alleged scams. "If you have the courage, fight us in elections and win, instead of using agencies as tools," he challenged.
Ibrahim reiterated his support for the INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, stating, "I have always supported the INDIA Alliance. I will officially join if invited, but if not, I will continue to support secular parties".
When asked about a potential return to the Congress, Ibrahim said his loyalty lies not with any specific party but with principles of secularism and inclusivity. He expressed a willingness to support the BJP if it adopted a more inclusive ideology.
"I would even support the BJP if they jettison their Hindutva stance and embrace the inclusive philosophy of Basavanna," he said.
Also Read: