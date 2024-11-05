ETV Bharat / state

Waqf Bill Targets Muslims, Ignores Community Concerns: Former Union Minister Ibrahim

Bengaluru: Raising serious objections to the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, former union minister C M Ibrahim said it undermines the rights of the Muslim community and threatens to politicize the management of Waqf properties. He alleged that the bill is not intended for the welfare of the Waqf, but rather as a means to “harass Muslims” and create unnecessary tensions.

Ibrahim censured the government’s inclusion of Hindu representatives on Waqf Boards, asking, "Why should there be Hindu members in a board that manages Muslim community assets? Is there any Muslim representation on major Hindu Endowment Boards managing temple properties?"

He went on to challenge the government to induct Muslims into Hindu endowment boards if they truly believed in equal representation. This move, according to Ibrahim, appears to be a direct provocation, designed to upset the Muslim community.

Ibrahim stressed that the Modi government should have consulted intellectuals and stakeholders from the Muslim community before drafting the Bill. "If the Prime Minister truly cared about the welfare of Waqf properties, he would have reached out to community leaders to identify and address any flaws in the existing act," he said.

Ibrahim noted that Waqf properties are not government-owned assets but were generously donated by wealthy Muslims to help uplift the underprivileged community members. With recent campaigns around the Ram Mandir and Triple Talaq largely settled, the BJP is looking for new ways to stir political polarisation and rally votes in the lead-up to elections.

"The BJP’s move to amend the Waqf Act is yet another attempt to provoke the community and gain political dividends," he said.