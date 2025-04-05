ETV Bharat / state

Waqf Bill Passage Triggers Spectrum Of Reactions From Muslim Leaders, Organisations In UP

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are underway during the Budget session of the Parliament ( Sansad TV )

Lucknow: From cautious optimism to outright condemnation, the Waqf bill passed in Parliament has triggered a spectrum of reactions from Muslim leaders and organisations in Uttar Pradesh. Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, early on Friday after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it. In Bareilly, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi -- national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat -- expressed gratitude to the government for the Bill's passage. "I thank the government of India. I also congratulate all citizens of the country."

He argued the Bill would benefit poor Muslims by utilising income from Waqf land for their social and economic uplift, including education and welfare programmes for orphans and widows. "The Bill will not cause any harm to common Muslims. Rather, it will be beneficial. The loss will be of those Waqf land mafia who have occupied lands worth crores (of rupees)," he said.

However, Mohammad Yasin -- secretary of the Intezamia Masjid Committee in Varanasi -- claimed the Bill "violates the constitutional rights of minorities" and warned that it would also "weaken the Places of Worship Act". He warned of increased insecurity within the Muslim community and hinted at potential legal challenges.

In Aligarh, All India Majlis-e-Mushawarat national president Feroze Ahmad cautioned against the "designs of the ruling NDA (National Democratic Alliance) coalition" and deemed the Bill a "blow against the principles of justice". In Gorakhpur, the Bill has become the focus of discussions in Muslim-dominated areas.