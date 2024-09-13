Waqf Amendments Target Religious Existence, People Fear PSA Before Assembly Elections: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has once again asserted that he has been barred from delivering the Friday sermon at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid. According to Mirwaiz, he has been under house detention since September 2, 2024, though neither the police nor the Srinagar administration have issued any official statement on this.

In a press statement issued Friday afternoon, Mirwaiz strongly condemned his ongoing house arrest, calling it "arbitrary" and "undemocratic." "It's unfortunate that I am repeatedly targeted and detained. It belies the claims of 'normalcy,'" Mirwaiz said, noting that this was the latest instance in a series of restrictions placed on him since 2019.

The prominent religious and political leader, known for delivering sermons at Jamia Masjid on Fridays, expressed frustration at being prevented from performing his duties. "Despite the claims of normalcy, I was once again barred from attending prayers and fulfilling my religious obligations at Jamia Masjid," he said.

In addition to his confinement, Mirwaiz revealed, in the statement, that he was unable to attend a crucial meeting of the Mutaheda Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU), a religious body he heads, to discuss the contentious amendments to the Muslim Waqf Act. The meeting, which took place on Thursday, was aimed at addressing the serious concerns religious leaders and scholars have over the proposed amendments.

Armoured police vehicles outside residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Screengrab)

"As patron of MMU, I was not allowed to attend this important meeting to discuss the very serious issue of the Waqf amendments with member religious leaders and scholars," Mirwaiz stated. He noted that the MMU had sent a detailed letter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), outlining its concerns and requesting the amendments be rejected. "We have sought time for a meeting of MMU delegates with the JPC to discuss these apprehensions," he added.

Mirwaiz urged the public to remain vigilant regarding the issue, stressing its significance to the region's religious identity. "This amendment concerns our very religious existence and institutions," he warned, encouraging people to sign an online petition rejecting the changes.

Mirwaiz also raised concerns about the treatment of political workers and youth as the region prepares for Assembly elections. "Despite the Election Commission's guidelines that preventive detention and harassment should be avoided ahead of the elections, dozens of people across towns, villages, and Srinagar city are being detained," he said. According to Mirwaiz, political workers are being asked to report to police stations and provide surety bonds, while long lists of people to be detained in the lead-up to the elections have been prepared.

"There is fear among those detained and those whose names are on these lists that they will be booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)," Mirwaiz said, calling on authorities to stop persecuting people through these measures.

The police and district administration have so far not commented on Mirwaiz's claims regarding house detention or the detentions of political workers ahead of the elections.

In his statement, Mirwaiz also paid tribute to the late Communist leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday. "Sitaram Yechury Sahab was a strong advocate for the human and political rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Mirwaiz said, expressing sorrow at Yechury's demise. "It was always a pleasure to meet and hear him."