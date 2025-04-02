Waqf Amendment Bill Has Uttar Pradesh Police On Tenterhooks; Leaves Of All Policemen Cancelled With Immediate Effect

Lucknow: Amid the debate over the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, the Uttar Pradesh Police Department has cancelled the leaves of the policemen and ordered those already on leave to return to duty with immediate effect to “maintain law and order” in the state.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which envisages the inclusion of non-Muslims and removal of 'Waqf by user' provision in the act, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar has issued an order cancelling the leaves of all policemen in the state. As per the instructions of the DGP, the police officers and employees who have already gone on leave have been ordered to return to duty immediately. It has also been clarified in the order that leave will be approved only under special circumstances.

DGP Prashant Kumar said in the order that maintaining law and order in the state is the top priority.

According to sources, the move has been taken keeping in mind the possible protests and demonstrations regarding the Waqf Bill.

“The government does not want any situation to go out of control, so the police force has been kept on full alert mode. Police surveillance has been increased across the state. Security agencies have been instructed to be prepared to deal with any unpleasant situation,” a source said.