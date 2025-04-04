ETV Bharat / state

Waqf (Amendment) Bill Approval 'Historic Step Towards Justice, Accountability': Andhra Dy CM

Hailing the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through both Houses, Pawan Kalyan said that it is a historic step towards justice and accountability.

Hailing the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through both Houses, Pawan Kalyan said that it is a historic step towards justice and accountability.
File Photoo: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan with PM Modi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through both the Houses of the Parliament is a "historic step towards justice, transparency and accountability". The Janasena founder asserted that under the "visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA administration has once again proved its commitment to resolve long-standing concerns".

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. "The Waqf Amendment Bill's passage through both Houses of Parliament reflects more than merely a parliamentary achievement. It's a historic step towards justice, transparency, and accountability," said Kalyan in a post on 'X'.

For years, there have been serious concerns about the operations of Waqf Boards, he said, alleging that there was a lack of transparency, property mismanagement and subsidies that did not reach their intended recipients.

This amendment is a significant step towards addressing the Waqf Board's challenges, increasing transparency, ensuring that Waqf benefits reach impoverished Muslims, and providing Muslim women with representation on the board, said Kalyan.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill through both the Houses of the Parliament is a "historic step towards justice, transparency and accountability". The Janasena founder asserted that under the "visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA administration has once again proved its commitment to resolve long-standing concerns".

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. "The Waqf Amendment Bill's passage through both Houses of Parliament reflects more than merely a parliamentary achievement. It's a historic step towards justice, transparency, and accountability," said Kalyan in a post on 'X'.

For years, there have been serious concerns about the operations of Waqf Boards, he said, alleging that there was a lack of transparency, property mismanagement and subsidies that did not reach their intended recipients.

This amendment is a significant step towards addressing the Waqf Board's challenges, increasing transparency, ensuring that Waqf benefits reach impoverished Muslims, and providing Muslim women with representation on the board, said Kalyan.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAWAN KALYAN WAQF BILLKALYAN ON WAQF AMENDMENT BILL

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.