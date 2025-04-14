Waqf Amendment Act Will Not Be Implemented In Jharkhand: Minister Irfan Ansari

Dhanbad: Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari has said that the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of attending a private event in Kolakusma in Saraidhela, Dhanbad, Ansari said that “under no circumstances will the Waqf Act be allowed to be implemented in Jharkhand”.

“Everyone knows what is the condition of the Waqf Board in Bengal. Violent incidents are continuously happening in Bengal. People are losing their lives. People are also angry in Jharkhand. Hurting someone's religious sentiments is not a good thing,” he said.

The Jharkhand minister accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy of “committing atrocities on our community”.

“The BJP has neither a minister, nor an MLA nor an MP from our community, so why is BJP becoming so friendly towards us? The BJP spokesperson is saying that Muslims will benefit under the new Waqf Amendment Act. Why do they want to develop us (Muslims). Why is the BJP worried about us? Our community is a lively community, earns and feeds the family”.

The Health Minister said that the BJP was “unnecessarily provoking” Muslims.

“The BJP is making people protest by taking them out on the streets. The policy of the BJP has been divide and rule since the beginning. The BJP is also following the same policy that the British followed,” added the Jharkhand minister.