ETV Bharat / state

Waqf Amendment Act Will Not Be Implemented In Jharkhand: Minister Irfan Ansari

Defending his statement, Ansari cited the violence in West Bengal saying implementing the Waqf Amendment Act would hurt religious sentiments of Muslims.

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari
Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhanbad: Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari has said that the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of attending a private event in Kolakusma in Saraidhela, Dhanbad, Ansari said that “under no circumstances will the Waqf Act be allowed to be implemented in Jharkhand”.

Everyone knows what is the condition of the Waqf Board in Bengal. Violent incidents are continuously happening in Bengal. People are losing their lives. People are also angry in Jharkhand. Hurting someone's religious sentiments is not a good thing,” he said.

The Jharkhand minister accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy of “committing atrocities on our community”.

The BJP has neither a minister, nor an MLA nor an MP from our community, so why is BJP becoming so friendly towards us? The BJP spokesperson is saying that Muslims will benefit under the new Waqf Amendment Act. Why do they want to develop us (Muslims). Why is the BJP worried about us? Our community is a lively community, earns and feeds the family”.

The Health Minister said that the BJP was “unnecessarily provoking” Muslims.

The BJP is making people protest by taking them out on the streets. The policy of the BJP has been divide and rule since the beginning. The BJP is also following the same policy that the British followed,” added the Jharkhand minister.

Read more:

  1. Not Right: Law Minister Over Mamata's Remark Of Not Implementing Waqf Law In Bengal
  2. 'Violence Is Being Instigated' Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill: UP CM Adityanath Slams Opposition

Dhanbad: Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari has said that the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of attending a private event in Kolakusma in Saraidhela, Dhanbad, Ansari said that “under no circumstances will the Waqf Act be allowed to be implemented in Jharkhand”.

Everyone knows what is the condition of the Waqf Board in Bengal. Violent incidents are continuously happening in Bengal. People are losing their lives. People are also angry in Jharkhand. Hurting someone's religious sentiments is not a good thing,” he said.

The Jharkhand minister accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy of “committing atrocities on our community”.

The BJP has neither a minister, nor an MLA nor an MP from our community, so why is BJP becoming so friendly towards us? The BJP spokesperson is saying that Muslims will benefit under the new Waqf Amendment Act. Why do they want to develop us (Muslims). Why is the BJP worried about us? Our community is a lively community, earns and feeds the family”.

The Health Minister said that the BJP was “unnecessarily provoking” Muslims.

The BJP is making people protest by taking them out on the streets. The policy of the BJP has been divide and rule since the beginning. The BJP is also following the same policy that the British followed,” added the Jharkhand minister.

Read more:

  1. Not Right: Law Minister Over Mamata's Remark Of Not Implementing Waqf Law In Bengal
  2. 'Violence Is Being Instigated' Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill: UP CM Adityanath Slams Opposition

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRFAN ANSARIWAQF AMENDMENT ACTWAQF AMENDMENT ACT JHARKHANDWAQF AMENDMENT ACT IRFAN ANSARI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.