Waqf Amendment Act: Skipped Session As I Was Unwell, Says Bhiwandi MP From Sharad Pawar Camp

NCP(SP) opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill but its MP Suresh Mhatre was absent during the voting.

Waqf Amendment Act: Skipped Session As I Was Unwell, Says Bhiwandi MP From Sharad Pawar Camp
File photo of Suresh Mhatre (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 6, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: Bhiwandi NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Suresh Mhatre, also known as Balya Mama, has said he was absent during voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill as he was unwell. Mhatre's absence comes in the midst of strident protests in Bhiwandi against the Bill, including a massive one late Saturday night.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Parliament on Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod following an over 13-hour debate. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the Union government said in a notification on Saturday.

"I was unwell and was hospitalised during the session. I was not expecting the bill to be tabled in the Lok Sabha. It came unexpectedly. Unfortunately I fell ill the day before the session and was hospitalised," Mhatre told reporters here.

"I did not skip the session intentionally," said the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP.

Incidentally, Mhatre was on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up on the Bill. The NCP (SP) has been opposed to the Waqf Amendment Bill.

