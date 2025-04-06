ETV Bharat / state

Waqf Amendment Act: Skipped Session As I Was Unwell, Says Bhiwandi MP From Sharad Pawar Camp

Thane: Bhiwandi NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Suresh Mhatre, also known as Balya Mama, has said he was absent during voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill as he was unwell. Mhatre's absence comes in the midst of strident protests in Bhiwandi against the Bill, including a massive one late Saturday night.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Parliament on Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod following an over 13-hour debate. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the Union government said in a notification on Saturday.