Waqf Act Row: PDP, PC Move No-Confidence Motion Against Jammu And Kashmir Speaker

Srinagar: Kashmir-based opposition parties in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, on Tuesday, submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of stifling democratic debate by refusing to allow discussion on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the House.

The motion, signed by People's Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone and People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislators Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, Mir Muhammad Fayaz, and Rafiq Ahmed Naik, was filed late Monday following days of uproar in the Assembly.

"This move stems from widespread dissatisfaction within the House regarding the Speaker's conduct, especially his rejection of an adjournment motion and refusal to consider a resolution brought by opposition members,” the notice read. "Such actions undermine democratic norms and parliamentary procedure, prompting this resolution to address the matter."

PDP, PC Move No-Confidence Motion Against Jammu Kashmir Speaker (ETV Bharat)

The recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 by Parliament has evoked stinging criticism across the political divide in Jammu and Kashmir. Both Kashmiri opposition and ruling parties have called for a debate on the Act aiming to regulate Islamic endowments in the state.

Earlier today, tension flared during the ongoing budget session, on its second day, when chaos erupted over the Speaker's refusal to allow debate on the Act. Lawmakers from the National Conference (NC), which leads the ruling coalition, clashed with members of PDP and PC in a heated confrontation on the Assembly floor.

NC members had moved an adjournment motion to discuss the bill, while PDP's Para introduced a resolution opposing it. Para's protest escalated when he attempted to storm the Well of the House and was forcefully marshaled out on orders from the Speaker.

Speaker Rather justified his decision by invoking Assembly rules, stating that matters sub-judice — those which are before the Supreme Court — can't be discussed. He argued that as Parliament had already passed the Waqf Act and it is now under judicial examination, the state legislature has no authority to annul or oppose it. In the midst of the chaos, the Speaker suspended proceedings for 30 minutes.