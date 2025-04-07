Waqf Act Rocks Jammu Kashmir Assembly, Proceedings Adjourned; Mirwaiz's Strong Remark On Speaker

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos on Monday after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Bill and protested against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Assembly was adjourned first for 15 minutes and then for another 20 minutes by the Speaker following the ruckus over his refusal to discuss the Waqf Act during the question hour. This is the first time the house has been adjourned during the Budget session.

As the session began, National Conference members, led by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, moved a motion for the adjournment of the question hour to discuss the Waqf law, for which nine members, belonging to the NC, Congress, and a few Independent members, had given notice to the Speaker. The move was opposed by the BJP, led by Leader of the House Sunil Sharma, triggering shouts from all around, which lasted for more than two minutes.

Speaker Rather, quoting Rule 58 of the House, said the adjournment could not be allowed as the matter (Waqf Act) is currently in court. "As per rules, no matter which is sub-judice can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court and I have got a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss through an adjournment motion," Rather said.

The refusal sparked protests from the NC, Congress, and PDP members, who insisted on the adjournment and moved towards the well of the house. Raising slogans "Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo", NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the house for 15 minutes. As the house reassembled, the ruckus continued following which the Speaker again adjourned the house for 20 minutes.

'Why is he capitulating so meekly?': Mirwaiz on Assembly Speaker

Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, meanwhile, made strong remarks against Speaker Rather and asked why he was "capitulating so meekly".

"It is ridiculous and condemnable that Tamil Nadu which only has 6% Muslim population, passes a strong anti-Wakf resolution in its assembly, while the Muslim majority J&K assembly speaker is struggling and refusing, by hiding behind technicalities, to discuss this deeply concerting issue for the Muslims of the state. The speaker would know that the strong peoples mandate given to his party was precisely for the reason that the party had promised to safeguard the interests of the people being trampled upon since August 2019 and take a stand for them in critical matters. Why is he capitulating so meekly?" Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.