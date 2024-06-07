Wanted Your Swearing-In To Be Today: Nitish Tells Modi, Tries To Touch PM's Feet

Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday gave his full support to the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the leader of the Lok Sabha, BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party and said that it's a matter of great happiness that after serving 10 years, he is becoming the prime minister for the third term.

After expressing his support Nitish tried to touch PM Modi's feet but the latter stopped him and shook his hands.

Slamming the INDIA bloc leaders, Nitish said that some people have won here and there but all will lose next time. All the newly elected MPs of the NDA had gathered at Parliament.

"He (PM Modi) has served the country. We have full faith that all the unfinished work will be completed this time. We are with you (Modi) and will work together under your leadership. Your swearing-in is on Sunday but I wanted it to be today. This time some people have won here and there but next time everyone will lose," Nitish said.

Hitting out at the Opposition leaders, Nitish said these people (opposition) are talking nonsense without doing any work. "They have neither done any work nor served the country. They are only talking nonsense," he added.

"Keeping in mind the work that PM Modi has done in the country, there is no scope for the opposition to come to power next time. Everything will end for them," he said.

Nitish also made a subtle reference to the special category status for Bihar saying, "All work in Bihar will be done. Even things that are pending will be completed. We will do whatever you tell us So many people have come together. The country will be immensely benefitted by the new government."

