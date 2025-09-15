Wanted Woman Naxalite Leader Surrenders Before Police In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband
Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said that Jansi, wife of slain Naxalite Satyam Gawade was active for the last 20 years.
Gariaband: Amid an onslaught by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, a top woman Naxalite leader surrendered before the police on Monday.
Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that Jansi, the secretary of the Nagari Committee of Naxalites, surrendered before the police after being impressed by the government's rehabilitation policy. Jansi, who was active for the last 20 years, was involved in more than 20 Naxal incidents as per the SP. The Gariaband SP said that Jansi surrendered before the Gariaband police with the help of Sukma police.
Wife of notorious Naxalite
Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that Jansi is the wife of notorious Naxalite Satyam Gawade. Gawade was killed in a Naxal encounter in January 2025. The female Naxalite Jansi is a resident of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. Impressed by the government's rehabilitation policy and fearing frequent encounters, she surrendered before the police, the SP added.
Naxalites' backbone broken in Gariaband, says SP
Rakhecha has appealed to the Naxalites to surrender. He said that the backbone of the Naxal organization in Gariaband district has been broken by the security forces' onslaught. In the last 9 months, 27 Naxalites active in Gariaband have surrendered at different places, while 28 Naxalites have been killed, he said.
“Red terror is now on its way out. I appeal to the remaining Naxalites to surrender together. Naxalites should leave the hollow ideology of Naxalism and the difficult life in the jungle and take advantage of the rehabilitation policy. Through this, they will get an opportunity to live a happy life with housing and jobs,” SP Rakhecha said.
'Amit Shah's deadline has created fear among Naxalites'
Surrendering Naxalite Jansi said that people were no longer supporting the Naxalites.
“The Naxalites have also exhausted their weapons, due to which they are very upset. There is a lot of fear among the Naxalites about the deadline of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to wipe out Naxalism by March 31,” she said.
Jansi's surrender comes two days after another Naxalite leader Sujata, who was active in Bijapur, surrendered before the police in Kottagudem, Telangana on Saturday, 13 September. Sujata was known as the lady commander of Jantana Sarkar. She is the wife of Naxalite commander Mallojula Koteshwar Rao alias Kishanji, who was killed in a Naxal encounter in Midnapore, West Bengal in 2011.
Sujata was wanted in a total of 72 cases and carried a bounty of Rs 40 lakh. Sujata used to command the South Sub-Zonal Bureau of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.
The surrender of the Naxalites comes close on the heels of an encounter on 11 September in which the security forces gunned down 10 Naxalites.
Surrender of top Naxalites of Chhattisgarh: A timeline
Here is a look at the surrender by top Naxal surrenders in Chhattisgarh this year so far.
- 13 September 2025: Naxalite Sujata, active in Chhattisgarh, surrenders in Telangana
- 11 September 2025: Mass surrender of 16 Naxalites in Narayanpur
- 3 September 2025: 20 Naxalites surrender together in Sukma
- 27 August 2025: 30 Naxalites surrender in Bijapur
- 12 July 2025: 23 Maoists surrender in Sukma
- 9 July 2025: 12 Naxalites give up the path of violence in Dantewada
- 28 June 2025: 13 Naxalites surrender in Bijapur
- 2 June 2025: 16 Maoists surrender in Sukma
- 7 April 2025: 26 Naxalites surrender in Dantewada
- 30 March 2025: 50 Naxalites say goodbye to Naxalism together in Bijapur
