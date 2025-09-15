ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Woman Naxalite Leader Surrenders Before Police In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband: Amid an onslaught by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, a top woman Naxalite leader surrendered before the police on Monday.

Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that Jansi, the secretary of the Nagari Committee of Naxalites, surrendered before the police after being impressed by the government's rehabilitation policy. Jansi, who was active for the last 20 years, was involved in more than 20 Naxal incidents as per the SP. The Gariaband SP said that Jansi surrendered before the Gariaband police with the help of Sukma police.

Wife of notorious Naxalite

Gariaband SP Nikhil Rakhecha said that Jansi is the wife of notorious Naxalite Satyam Gawade. Gawade was killed in a Naxal encounter in January 2025. The female Naxalite Jansi is a resident of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. Impressed by the government's rehabilitation policy and fearing frequent encounters, she surrendered before the police, the SP added.

Naxalites' backbone broken in Gariaband, says SP

Rakhecha has appealed to the Naxalites to surrender. He said that the backbone of the Naxal organization in Gariaband district has been broken by the security forces' onslaught. In the last 9 months, 27 Naxalites active in Gariaband have surrendered at different places, while 28 Naxalites have been killed, he said.

“Red terror is now on its way out. I appeal to the remaining Naxalites to surrender together. Naxalites should leave the hollow ideology of Naxalism and the difficult life in the jungle and take advantage of the rehabilitation policy. Through this, they will get an opportunity to live a happy life with housing and jobs,” SP Rakhecha said.

'Amit Shah's deadline has created fear among Naxalites'

Surrendering Naxalite Jansi said that people were no longer supporting the Naxalites.