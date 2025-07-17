Wanted - Safe House For Jharkhand’s International Woman Soccer Player

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s international woman soccer player is fighting against all odds to ensure the safety of her family residing in a crumbling house.

While participating in the India-level camp in Bengaluru, Devyani Linda is always worried that the walls of her house in Jharkhand can crumble anytime because of the rains.

Devyani Linda's house (ETV Bharat)

Constantly on the move in various Indian states to play, Devyani rarely comes home. But she is always worried about her mother and siblings back home because they continue to reside in the dilapidated ancestral home located 28 km away from Ranchi in Chandra village. Her father passed away four years ago and her mother works as a labourer.

Devyani had to wake up at 4 AM and travel 5 km on foot to practice football. She never faltered on account of the bad roads, slush and mud. She overcame all these hurdles to be a part of the camp for the Under-17 Indian Women's Football Team.

Devyani Linda's house (ETV Bharat)

But these achievements pale in the face of her anxiety about the well-being of her family in that dilapidated house of mud where the walls have developed cracks and a part has subsided. The roof has been covered with plastic and tin sheets that have been supported by a wooden pole.

Devyani Linda's house (ETV Bharat)

Her mother, ailing brother and two sisters live in that structure with a leaking roof. No help has come from the administration or any other organization.

Devyani has been selected twice for the national level tournaments Khelo India and that of School Games Federation of India (SGFI). She has also played in the senior category. She played an international tournament in Nepal as a part of India’s Under-16 team.

Devyani Linda's awards in her house (ETV Bharat)

Playing as a forward, she is known to score in every event that she has played. She had been given a rousing welcome on her victorious return from Nepal and promises were made about renovating her house under various schemes but nothing changed.

Her mother has given several applications under the PM Awas Yojana and the state government's Abua scheme but has not received any reply.

Devyani Linda (ETV Bharat)

The irony is that the broken walls of her house support the medals and honours that Devyani has won at national and international levels.

Devyani Linda (left) (ETV Bharat)

Her local coach Anwar–ul-Haq said, “She is a very fine player. She just has to be released from stress to give her best and bring glory to the country.”

Devyani has often shared her dream with him of building a pucca house for her family.