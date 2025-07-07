ETV Bharat / state

Wanted Naxalite Arrested In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, Police Say

The Naxalite wanted in twin murder cases of 2021, was arrested by a joint team of police and ITBP at village Rohtaar.

Narayanpur: Police have arrested a wanted Naxalite accused in two murder cases in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said.

The accused Rajman Poyam, a wanted Maoist Naxalite and Vice President of Rohtaar Jantana Sarkar, was arrested by a joint patrol team of Narayanpur Police and ITBP at around 5:10 am on July 4 at a checkpoint at Rohtaar village.

“During the patrol, a suspicious person started running after seeing the police in the hilly forest of village Rohtaar. After being surrounded and caught, he told his name as Rajman Poyam, son of Andon Poyam, age 36 years, resident of Rohtaar. He was later taken into custody by the police,” police said.

According to the police, the arrested Naxalite was involved in two murder cases--of Santu Poyam in village Juwadapara on 15 May 2021 and Panchayat Secretary Harkalal Chaudhary on 16 April 2021. The accused has also admitted his involvement in the cases as per police.

“In both the incidents, Rajman has confessed to carrying out the attack along with his Naxalite comrades Deepak, Ramdas, Pandu, Ramlal, Sumila, Kulle Mandavi and others”.

In both the cases, cases were registered in Orchha police station under relevant sections, which include sections 302, 364, 147, 148, 149, 506, 201 of Indian Penal Code, sections 25, 27 of Arms Act and sections 13(1), 20, 38(1)(2) of UAPA.

After his arrest, Rajman Poyam was produced in the court where he was remanded to custody.

