Wanted In Dozens Of Cases, Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed In Police Encounter In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Notorious criminal Naeem Qureshi, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter in Meerapur police station area here in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. A Head Constable has also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Officials said more than 35 cases were registered against Qureshi across several districts, including six murder and 20 robbery cases.

Senior police officials jointly carrying out investigation (ETV Bharat)

Acting on a tip-off on Friday evening, Muzaffarnagar Police launched vehicle checking drive near Qutubpur Jhal Canal area when an encounter broke out. SSP Sanjay Verma said, "Inspector-in-Charge Bablu Singh Verma and his team were conducting checks along the Qutubpur Jhal Canal track when they saw two people approaching on separate two-wheelers. When asked to intercept their vehicles, the two miscreants ran towards the Bhumma outpost and the police team chased them. When police surrounded them, the duo opened fire."