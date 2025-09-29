Wanted In Dozens Of Cases, Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed In Police Encounter In UP's Muzaffarnagar
Naeem Qureshi, wanted in over 35 cases including six murders and as many as 20 robberies, was killed in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Notorious criminal Naeem Qureshi, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter in Meerapur police station area here in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. A Head Constable has also sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.
Officials said more than 35 cases were registered against Qureshi across several districts, including six murder and 20 robbery cases.
Acting on a tip-off on Friday evening, Muzaffarnagar Police launched vehicle checking drive near Qutubpur Jhal Canal area when an encounter broke out. SSP Sanjay Verma said, "Inspector-in-Charge Bablu Singh Verma and his team were conducting checks along the Qutubpur Jhal Canal track when they saw two people approaching on separate two-wheelers. When asked to intercept their vehicles, the two miscreants ran towards the Bhumma outpost and the police team chased them. When police surrounded them, the duo opened fire."
In retaliatory firing by the cops, one of the miscreants was shot in the chest. The encounter lasted for nearly half an hour and left Head Constable Kaluram Yadav injured in the arm. The wounded criminal was identified as Naeem Qureshi, a resident of South Khalapar under Khalapar police station of Muzaffarnagar district. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His accomplice managed to escape," said the SSP.
Detailed information about the encounter was shared on the official WhatsApp groups of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna and ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash. A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from Naeem after the encounter. According to police, Naeem was a member of Nafees Kalia gang and had long been spreading terror in western Uttar Pradesh.
SSP Sanjay Verma led the entire operation under the supervision of SP Rural Aditya Bansal. The SSP described the encounter as a major success and announced a reward for the entire team.
Further investigation is underway.
