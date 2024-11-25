ETV Bharat / state

Wanted In 27 Cases, UP's Serial Criminal Who Escaped From Court Premises Nabbed In Odisha

The serial criminal Wasim 'Model', who carried Rs 50,000 bounty after escaping from court premises earlier this year, was nabbed by Saharanpur Police in Odisha.

History sheeter Wasim Model wanted in 27 cases nabbed from Odisha
History sheeter Wasim Model wanted in 27 cases nabbed from Odisha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Saharanpur: The Saharanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and surveillance team have achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting serial criminal Wasim 'Model', who carried a Rs 50,000 bounty after he escaped from court custody in June this year.

Wasim, a history-sheeter with over 27 cases against him, including extortion, robbery, and murder, was captured in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday. Saharanpur Police has secured a four-day transit remand for further investigation.

Wasim Model, son of Mobeen, hailing from Khan Alampura in Janakpuri, was accused of shooting Shalu Alam, a chicken shop owner on Behit Road, in July last year. Reportedly, the dispute arose when Shalu demanded Rs 160 from Wasim. After being arrested for the crime, he remained incarcerated for nine months before fleeing on June 3, 2024 from the premises of a court in a dramatic sequence of events.

History-sheeter Wasim, during a court appearance, managed to unlock his handcuffs and flee. UP Police launched an intense manhunt, however Wasim could not be found. The UP Police Department had suspended one constable Deepak for alleged negligence in this regard. Despite extensive efforts, Wasim evaded arrest for months until Sunday, when a joint team traced and apprehended him in Odisha.

Superintendent of Police (City), Abhimanyu Manglik, stated that following Wasim’s escape, his bounty was raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Police initially tracked him to Bengal but failed to capture him. Recently, surveillance revealed his location in the Puri district of Odisha, where he was living with his wife. After days of search operations, Wasim was apprehended at Ahmedpur Mor in Sakhigopal town.

Read more:

  1. Villagers In UP Open Fire On Cops Trying To Take History-Sheeter To Police Station
  2. Durg Police Encounter: Notorious Criminal Amit Josh Killed In Shootout Near Jayanti Stadium

Saharanpur: The Saharanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and surveillance team have achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting serial criminal Wasim 'Model', who carried a Rs 50,000 bounty after he escaped from court custody in June this year.

Wasim, a history-sheeter with over 27 cases against him, including extortion, robbery, and murder, was captured in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday. Saharanpur Police has secured a four-day transit remand for further investigation.

Wasim Model, son of Mobeen, hailing from Khan Alampura in Janakpuri, was accused of shooting Shalu Alam, a chicken shop owner on Behit Road, in July last year. Reportedly, the dispute arose when Shalu demanded Rs 160 from Wasim. After being arrested for the crime, he remained incarcerated for nine months before fleeing on June 3, 2024 from the premises of a court in a dramatic sequence of events.

History-sheeter Wasim, during a court appearance, managed to unlock his handcuffs and flee. UP Police launched an intense manhunt, however Wasim could not be found. The UP Police Department had suspended one constable Deepak for alleged negligence in this regard. Despite extensive efforts, Wasim evaded arrest for months until Sunday, when a joint team traced and apprehended him in Odisha.

Superintendent of Police (City), Abhimanyu Manglik, stated that following Wasim’s escape, his bounty was raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Police initially tracked him to Bengal but failed to capture him. Recently, surveillance revealed his location in the Puri district of Odisha, where he was living with his wife. After days of search operations, Wasim was apprehended at Ahmedpur Mor in Sakhigopal town.

Read more:

  1. Villagers In UP Open Fire On Cops Trying To Take History-Sheeter To Police Station
  2. Durg Police Encounter: Notorious Criminal Amit Josh Killed In Shootout Near Jayanti Stadium

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WANTED IN 27 CASES ARRESTEDWASIM MODEL ARRESTUTTAR PRADESHUP CRIME NEWSSAHARANPUR POLICE ARREST CRIMINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.