Wanted In 27 Cases, UP's Serial Criminal Who Escaped From Court Premises Nabbed In Odisha

Saharanpur: The Saharanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and surveillance team have achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting serial criminal Wasim 'Model', who carried a Rs 50,000 bounty after he escaped from court custody in June this year.

Wasim, a history-sheeter with over 27 cases against him, including extortion, robbery, and murder, was captured in Odisha’s Puri district on Sunday. Saharanpur Police has secured a four-day transit remand for further investigation.

Wasim Model, son of Mobeen, hailing from Khan Alampura in Janakpuri, was accused of shooting Shalu Alam, a chicken shop owner on Behit Road, in July last year. Reportedly, the dispute arose when Shalu demanded Rs 160 from Wasim. After being arrested for the crime, he remained incarcerated for nine months before fleeing on June 3, 2024 from the premises of a court in a dramatic sequence of events.

History-sheeter Wasim, during a court appearance, managed to unlock his handcuffs and flee. UP Police launched an intense manhunt, however Wasim could not be found. The UP Police Department had suspended one constable Deepak for alleged negligence in this regard. Despite extensive efforts, Wasim evaded arrest for months until Sunday, when a joint team traced and apprehended him in Odisha.

Superintendent of Police (City), Abhimanyu Manglik, stated that following Wasim’s escape, his bounty was raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Police initially tracked him to Bengal but failed to capture him. Recently, surveillance revealed his location in the Puri district of Odisha, where he was living with his wife. After days of search operations, Wasim was apprehended at Ahmedpur Mor in Sakhigopal town.